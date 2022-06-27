AVA Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Avista Corp (Symbol: AVA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $42.20, changing hands as high as $42.52 per share. Avista Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVA's low point in its 52 week range is $37.73 per share, with $46.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.49.

