AV Concept Holdings Sees Strong Revenue Growth

November 26, 2024 — 05:08 am EST

AV Concept Holdings Limited (HK:0595) has released an update.

AV Concept Holdings Limited reported a substantial increase in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, driven primarily by its semiconductor distribution segment, which saw a rise from HK$381.4 million to HK$606.5 million. The company’s profit attributable to owners also grew significantly, reaching HK$56.3 million compared to HK$31.6 million in the previous year. This growth reflects the company’s strengthening financial position, with total assets rising and a low debt-to-equity ratio.

