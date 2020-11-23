AUY Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $5.15, changing hands as low as $5.07 per share. Yamana Gold Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AUY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AUY's low point in its 52 week range is $2.23 per share, with $7.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.11.

Click here to find out which 9 other metals stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.