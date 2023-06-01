Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Price Target Increased by 9.09% to 0.06

The average one-year price target for Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) has been revised to 0.06 / share. This is an increase of 9.09% from the prior estimate of 0.06 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.05 to a high of 0.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 308.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.02 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 11,644K shares representing 1.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,189K shares, representing a decrease of 116.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLY by 42.09% over the last quarter.

THCX - The Cannabis ETF holds 3,148K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,530K shares, representing a decrease of 329.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLY by 100.00% over the last quarter.

CNBS - Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds 3,065K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,017K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XLY by 41.22% over the last quarter.

