Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) Price Target Increased by 39.13% to 0.02

The average one-year price target for Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) has been revised to 0.02 / share. This is an increase of 39.13% from the prior estimate of 0.01 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.02 to a high of 0.02 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.50% from the latest reported closing price of 0.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auxly Cannabis Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBWTF is 0.03%, a decrease of 0.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.76% to 3,184K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CNBS - Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds 3,137K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,113K shares, representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBWTF by 0.85% over the last quarter.

Bard Financial Services holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Formidable Asset Management holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ORG Partners holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

