Auxly Cannabis Group (CBWTF) Price Target Increased by 33.71% to 0.06

The average one-year price target for Auxly Cannabis Group (OTC:CBWTF) has been revised to 0.06 / share. This is an increase of 33.71% from the prior estimate of 0.04 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.05 to a high of 0.07 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 316.04% from the latest reported closing price of 0.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Auxly Cannabis Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBWTF is 0.04%, a decrease of 20.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 52.93% to 14,804K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MJ - ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds 11,644K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,189K shares, representing a decrease of 116.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBWTF by 42.09% over the last quarter.

CNBS - Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF holds 3,113K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,065K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBWTF by 2.06% over the last quarter.

Bard Financial Services holds 25K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Formidable Asset Management holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ORG Partners holds 1K shares.

