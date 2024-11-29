AUX International Reports Strong Interim Profit Growth

AUX International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2080) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
AUX International Holdings Ltd. reported a strong performance for the six months ending September 2024, with a profit of HK$14.3 million, up from HK$8.5 million during the same period last year. The company’s continuing operations contributed significantly to this growth, demonstrating resilience despite economic challenges. Investors can note the improved earnings per share, which rose to 2.9 cents from 1.7 cents.
For further insights into HK:2080 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.