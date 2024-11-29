News & Insights

Stocks

AUX International Reports Strong Interim Profit Growth

November 29, 2024 — 09:09 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AUX International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2080) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

AUX International Holdings Ltd. reported a strong performance for the six months ending September 2024, with a profit of HK$14.3 million, up from HK$8.5 million during the same period last year. The company’s continuing operations contributed significantly to this growth, demonstrating resilience despite economic challenges. Investors can note the improved earnings per share, which rose to 2.9 cents from 1.7 cents.

For further insights into HK:2080 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.