AUX International Reports Strong Interim Profit Growth

AUX International Holdings Ltd. reported a strong performance for the six months ending September 2024, with a profit of HK$14.3 million, up from HK$8.5 million during the same period last year. The company’s continuing operations contributed significantly to this growth, demonstrating resilience despite economic challenges. Investors can note the improved earnings per share, which rose to 2.9 cents from 1.7 cents.

