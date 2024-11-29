AUX International Re-designates Key Director Role

AUX International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2080) has released an update.

AUX International Holdings Ltd. is re-designating its executive director, Mr. Zheng Jian Jiang, to a non-executive director position effective December 1, 2024, as he shifts focus to other business commitments. Mr. Zheng, a key shareholder with a 68.55% stake in the company, will receive an annual remuneration of HK$1.2 million under a new three-year service agreement. This strategic move might interest investors as the company aligns its leadership structure with its long-term goals.

