AUX International Re-designates Key Director Role

AUX International Holdings Ltd. (HK:2080) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
AUX International Holdings Ltd. is re-designating its executive director, Mr. Zheng Jian Jiang, to a non-executive director position effective December 1, 2024, as he shifts focus to other business commitments. Mr. Zheng, a key shareholder with a 68.55% stake in the company, will receive an annual remuneration of HK$1.2 million under a new three-year service agreement. This strategic move might interest investors as the company aligns its leadership structure with its long-term goals.
For further insights into HK:2080 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.