AutoZone's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) specializes in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Valued at $53.5 billion by market cap, the company provides a comprehensive range of products for cars, SUVs, vans, and light trucks, including both new and remanufactured hard parts, maintenance supplies, accessories, and non-automotive items. The Memphis, Tennessee-based company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2024 on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect AZO to report a profit of $33.60 per share on a diluted basis, up 3.2% from $32.55 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in three of its previous four quarterly reports while missing on another occasion.

For the full year 2025, analysts expect AZO to report EPS of $158.09, up 8.2% from $146.14 in fiscal 2023.

Over the past 52 weeks, AZO stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 38.7% gains, rising by 28.5%. It has also lagged behind the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLY) 33.5% gains during the same period.

On October 14, AZO shares fell over 1% after The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) downgraded the stock from “Buy” to “Sell,” setting a price target of $2,917.

However, the stock closed up more than +2% on Sept. 25 after UBS Group AG (UBS) raised its price target to $3,500 from $3,340.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on AZO stock is extremely bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 19 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy” rating, four give a “Hold,” and the remaining analyst recommends a “Strong Sell.” This consensus is slightly more bullish than a month ago when 18 analysts suggested a “Strong Buy” rating.

The average analyst price target for AZO is $3,298.30, indicating a potential upside of 5.3% from the current levels.

