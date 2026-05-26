AutoZone's Pullback Sets Up a Long-Term Buying Opportunity

AutoZone (NYSE: AZO) is a buy-and-hold quality stock nearly beyond compare. The company’s management, strategy, market position, market trends, operational quality, cash flow, and capital returns are a recipe for ever-growing value, as reflected in the long-term price action. AZO’s stock price advanced approximately 500% from the pandemic low to the 2025 peak, and additional highs are still likely in 2026.

The takeaway in 2026 is that the AZO market is experiencing a much-needed price correction and setting up a buying opportunity of generational proportions. It may take some time for AZO’s market to regain traction and resume its uptrend, but it will, and when it does, the gains could be explosive. Catalysts include international expansion, market share gains, business optimization, and aggressive share buybacks.

The company is expanding aggressively in Latin America, specifically in Mexico and Brazil, where middle-class expansion is fastest. Meanwhile, the company also focuses on capturing the fragmented commercial auto parts markets and driving supply chain efficiency through digitization. The critical factors are earnings growth, cash flow, and aggressive share buybacks. The company is well regarded as an efficient steward of capital, reducing its share count significantly on both a quarterly and an annual basis. Q1 activity amounted to $586 million, about 92% of operating profits, reducing the count by an average of 2% on a trailing 12-month (TTM) basis.

Mixed Results Favor AutoZone Investors

AutoZone reported a mixed quarter with revenue for its fiscal Q3 2026 falling short of the consensus estimate. However, the $20 million miss was slim and easily overlooked in light of the 8.5% growth and margin strength. Revenue growth was underpinned by increases in store count in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, compounded by a 3.9% systemwide comp. Comps rose by 4.1% domestically and 1.6% internationally, below expectations but still a healthy gain.

Margin news was also mixed, which was central to the stock price decline. However, the gross margin reduction and overall impact are less than feared, leaving operating profit up approximately 6.5% year over year and GAAP earnings per share well ahead of the consensus forecast. At $38.07, GAAP earnings were nearly $2 above expectations and 5.5% better than expectations, sufficient to sustain operations and capital returns while enabling strategy execution.

AutoZone’s balance sheet provides no red flags. The company’s cash balance held relatively steady despite the increased investment and robust capital return. Other highlights include increased inventory and total assets, and a reduction in deficit. Normally a problem, the shareholder deficit results from share buybacks and is likely to persist over time. AutoZone has returned more than $12.5 billion to investors over the past decade, approximately 25% of its late-May market cap.

AutoZone Market Over Reacts to Results: Deepens Value Opportunity

Analyst trends have contributed to AutoZone’s 2026 stock price weakness, as some price targets were reduced early in the year. The caveat is that this market overreacted to the adjustment, compounding the move in late May after the fiscal Q3 release.

Trading near $3,000, AZO stock is 20% below the lowest price target tracked, while analyst consensus forecasts more than 40% upside. The likely result is that AZO reaches bottom sometime in late Q2 or early Q3, and begins to regain traction later in the year.

Institutional trends are among the reasons why the AZO stock price is nearing its bottom. The institutional group owns approximately 93% of the shares and has accumulated on a TTM basis.

Price action in late May has entered the range where institutional buying was strongest, suggesting a robust response from this group is forthcoming. If not, AZO’s stock price could enter a sustained downtrend, but that is not indicated by the results, analysts' trends, or chart price action.

The chart price action reveals a mid-term downtrend, with an increasingly strong chance of a rebound. While price action moves lower, the MACD is diverging, and the stochastic is deeply oversold, suggesting bears have lost control and all the bulls need is a trigger to start buying. That could be as simple as the valuation, which suggests a 50% discount to the five-year outlook, but may require more tangible news, which may not be revealed until the company's fiscal Q4 earnings results are released.

The biggest risk for AutoZone this year is margin compression. While the impacts of aggressive expansion are manageable, produce results, and will slow over time, rising costs are more of a concern and may continue eroding results. The question is whether efficiencies gained from the “Mega Hub” strategy will be enough to support margin recovery over time.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.