AutoZone's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AZO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for AutoZone.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $544,350, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $726,170.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2450.0 and $4700.0 for AutoZone, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AutoZone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AutoZone's whale activity within a strike price range from $2450.0 to $4700.0 in the last 30 days.

AutoZone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $568.0 $554.0 $554.0 $3110.00 $166.2K 6 3 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1316.0 $1298.0 $1298.0 $2450.00 $129.8K 1 1 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1145.3 $1132.5 $1144.8 $2460.00 $114.4K 1 1 AZO PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1100.9 $1082.5 $1098.7 $4700.00 $109.8K 0 0 AZO PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $1044.3 $1024.4 $1030.2 $4600.00 $103.0K 0 0

About AutoZone

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States. The firm operates more than 6,400 stores domestically, serving both the do-it-yourself and commercial (do-it-for-me) end markets. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, AutoZone manages a wide array of stock-keeping units applicable to numerous vehicle makes and models, providing its consumers with ample product availability. The firm drives traffic by providing superior and convenient customer service as AutoZone's team of knowledgeable staff assists consumers with diagnosing a vehicle's problem, selecting the necessary part for replacement, and occasionally, installation. The company also operates internationally, with 800 stores in Mexico and more than 100 in Brazil.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AutoZone, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is AutoZone Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 53,462, with AZO's price down by -3.5%, positioned at $3561.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days. What Analysts Are Saying About AutoZone

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $3726.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Neutral rating on AutoZone, maintaining a target price of $3500. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on AutoZone with a target price of $3841. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $3850. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $3700. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on AutoZone, which currently sits at a price target of $3740.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AutoZone options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

