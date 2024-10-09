AutoZone Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AutoZone.

Looking at options history for AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $146,390 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $317,255.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2260.0 and $3100.0 for AutoZone, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AutoZone's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AutoZone's whale activity within a strike price range from $2260.0 to $3100.0 in the last 30 days.

AutoZone Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $919.1 $906.1 $919.1 $2260.00 $91.9K 1 1 AZO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $324.7 $308.0 $321.0 $2800.00 $64.2K 2 2 AZO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $97.9 $94.0 $94.05 $3050.00 $56.4K 18 6 AZO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $556.2 $542.0 $550.0 $2700.00 $55.0K 5 1 AZO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $408.0 $394.0 $394.0 $2800.00 $39.4K 1 1

About AutoZone

AutoZone operates as a leading retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States. The firm operates over 6,300 stores domestically, serving both the do-it-yourself and commercial (do-it-for-me) end markets. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, AutoZone manages a wide array of stock-keeping units applicable to numerous vehicle makes and models, providing its consumers with ample product availability. The firm drives traffic by providing superior and convenient customer service as AutoZone's team of knowledgeable staff assists consumers with diagnosing a vehicle's problem, selecting the necessary part for replacement, and in some instances, installation. The company also operates internationally, with over 750 stores in Mexico and more than 100 in Brazil.

In light of the recent options history for AutoZone, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of AutoZone Currently trading with a volume of 40,861, the AZO's price is up by 1.23%, now at $3140.21. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days. What The Experts Say On AutoZone

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $3350.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AutoZone with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

