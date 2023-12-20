News & Insights

AutoZone To Repurchase Additional $2.0 Bln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) said that its board authorized the repurchase of an additional $2.0 billion of the company's common stock in connection with its ongoing share repurchase program.

AutoZone said its board has authorized $37.7 billion in share repurchases, since the inception of the repurchase program in 1998.

As of November 18, 2023, the Company had 6,316 stores in the U.S., 745 in Mexico and 104 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,165.

