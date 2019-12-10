AutoZone Stock Is Zooming Because Sales Roared Past Forecasts

The strong result lifted stock in Autozone, the parts retailer, ’s stock by 8% on Tuesday morning.

The strong result lifted the parts retailer’s stock by 8% on Tuesday morning.

AutoZone blew past expectations for sales in its latest quarter, news that lifted the stock by 8% on Tuesday morning. Some analysts say there is still room for it to run.

If AutoZone (ticker: AZO) closes around the $1,268 level it reached in morning trading, it would mark a record for the stock. Shares in the auto-parts retailer are up 49% year to date, far surpassing gains in competitors’ stocks. O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) shares are up 26% this year, while Genuine Parts (GPC) has risen 8%.

It was once thought that auto-parts stocks would be the next victim of Amazon.com’s (AMZN) ever-expanding reach. Investors worried that the e-commerce giant would outmaneuver traditional players. That hasn’t fully come to pass.

Some companies are struggling. Shares in Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) and Advance Auto Parts (AAP) have fallen 22% and 2%, respectively, so far in 2019. Online sales still pose a challenge for the group.

But investors have been pretty comfortable with the idea that auto-parts retailers can coexist with Amazon, at least for now, as the firms are able to use their large networks of brick-and-mortar stores to compete on convenience and shipping.

In its fiscal first quarter, sales at AutoZone stores open at least a year rose 3.4% from a year earlier. That was much better than the 2.5% same-store sales increase analysts surveyed by FactSet anticipated. It tops the 2.7% gain the company posted in the prior year’s quarter.

The surprisingly strong result is even better than it looks, says Michael Baker of Instinet, as it came despite a calendar shift that negatively affected how the company compared the latest quarter to the year-earlier period. Commercial sales helped boost the result, important because AutoZone is underpenetrated in that area, says Baker. The segment was up 13.6%, marking the fifth straight quarter of double-digit growth.

Gross margins improved after contracting in the previous quarter. Some analysts had expected gross margins to decline again in the most recent period.

Baker reiterated his Buy rating on the stock Tuesday. He’s not alone. Analysts at Wedbush and Wells Fargo also have Buy ratings on the stock, although Baker’s price target is $1,250, a sign that Tuesday’s gain might have gone a bit too far.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@wsj.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.