Markets
AZO

AutoZone Q2 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Automotive replacement parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) reported Tuesday that net income for the second quarter increased to $345.95 million or $14.93 per share from $299.28 million or $12.39 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 15.8 percent to $2.91 billion from $2.51 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $12.84 per share on revenues of $2.76 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 15.2 percent for the quarter. The company's inventory increased 2.8 percent over the same period last year, driven by new stores and improved product assortment.

During the second quarter, AutoZone opened 27 new stores in the U.S., seven in Mexico and one in Brazil. As of the end of the quarter, the company had 5,951 stores in the U.S., 628 stores in Mexico, and 46 stores in Brazil for a total store count of 6,625.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZO

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More