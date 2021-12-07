Markets
AutoZone Q1 Results Top Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Automotive replacement parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) reported Tuesday that net income for the first quarter increased to $555.24 million or $25.69 per share from $442.43 million or $18.61 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 16.3 percent to $3.67 billion from $3.15 billion in the same quarter last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $20.87 per share on revenues of $3.37 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Domestic same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 13.6 percent for the quarter.

During the quarter ended November 20, 2021, AutoZone opened 15 new stores in the U.S., two stores in Mexico and one store in Brazil. At quarter end, the Company had 6,066 stores in the U.S., 666 in Mexico and 53 in Brazil for a total store count of 6,785.

