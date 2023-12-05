AutoZone Q1 Net Income Rises; Same Store Sales Up 2.1% On Constant Currency Basis

(RTTNews) - AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) reported that its first quarter net income increased to $593.5 million from $539.3 million, last year. Earnings per share was $32.55 compared to $27.45. On average, 21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $31.57, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

First quarter net sales were $4.2 billion, an increase of 5.1% from a year ago. Analysts on average had estimated $4.2 billion in revenue. Total company same store sales were up 3.4%, while Domestic same store sales were up 1.2%. On a Constant Currency basis, same store sales were up 2.1%.

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 17 new stores and closed one in the U.S., five new stores in Mexico and four in Brazil for a total of 25 net new stores.

As of November 18, 2023, the company had 6,316 stores in the U.S., 745 in Mexico and 104 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,165.

"We remain committed to driving sales and earnings growth throughout fiscal 2024, while returning cash to our shareholders," said Bill Rhodes, CEO.

