AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Knows How To Allocate Capital

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over AutoZone's (NYSE:AZO) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on AutoZone is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.50 = US$3.2b ÷ (US$15b - US$8.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2022).

Thus, AutoZone has an ROCE of 50%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Specialty Retail industry average of 17%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for AutoZone compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of AutoZone's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has consistently earned 50% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 52% in that time. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 50%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If AutoZone can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that AutoZone has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 56%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

In Conclusion...

In short, we'd argue AutoZone has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. And the stock has done incredibly well with a 293% return over the last five years, so long term investors are no doubt ecstatic with that result. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

One more thing: We've identified 2 warning signs with AutoZone (at least 1 which is a bit unpleasant) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

