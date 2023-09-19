AutoZone Inc. Q4 Profit Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $864.84 million, or $46.46 per share. This compares with $810.04 million, or $40.51 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $45.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $5.69 billion from $5.35 billion last year.

AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $864.84 Mln. vs. $810.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $46.46 vs. $40.51 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $45.12 -Revenue (Q4): $5.69 Bln vs. $5.35 Bln last year.

