AutoZone Inc. Q3 Income Advances, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $647.72 million, or $34.12 per share. This compares with $592.57 million, or $29.03 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $31.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $4.09 billion from $3.87 billion last year.

AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $647.72 Mln. vs. $592.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $34.12 vs. $29.03 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $31.42 -Revenue (Q3): $4.09 Bln vs. $3.87 Bln last year.

