AutoZone Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) revealed earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $345.95 million, or $14.93 per share. This compares with $299.28 million, or $12.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $12.84 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.9% to $2.91 billion from $2.51 billion last year.

AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $345.95 Mln. vs. $299.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $14.93 vs. $12.39 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $12.84 -Revenue (Q2): $2.91 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.

