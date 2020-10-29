AutoZone, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 9.6%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) came out with a strong set of full-year numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$13b arriving 2.9% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$71.93, 9.6% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:AZO Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from AutoZone's 23 analysts is for revenues of US$13.0b in 2021, which would reflect a reasonable 3.2% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$74.75, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$13.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$74.21 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$1,376, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AutoZone at US$1,570 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$1,080. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 3.2%, in line with its 3.7% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.3% per year. So although AutoZone is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that AutoZone's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$1,376, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for AutoZone going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for AutoZone you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.