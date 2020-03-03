AutoZone Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's profit totaled $299.28 million, or $12.39 per share. This compares with $294.64 million, or $11.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $11.77 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.4% to $2.51 billion from $2.45 billion last year.

AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $299.28 Mln. vs. $294.64 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $12.39 vs. $11.49 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $11.77 -Revenue (Q2): $2.51 Bln vs. $2.45 Bln last year.

