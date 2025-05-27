Stocks
AZO

AutoZone, Inc. Reports Q3 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Sales Growth and Share Repurchases

May 27, 2025 — 07:00 am EDT

AutoZone's Q3 2025 sales increased 5.4% to $4.5 billion, with net income declining 6.6% to $608.4 million.

Quiver AI Summary

AutoZone, Inc. reported a net sales increase of 5.4% to $4.5 billion for its third quarter ending May 10, 2025, compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. However, net income fell by 6.6% to $608.4 million, with diluted earnings per share decreasing by 3.6% to $35.36. Gross profit margin declined to 52.7%, attributed to factors such as higher inventory shrink and new distribution center startup costs. The company's same store sales were up 3.2%, driven by a 5.0% increase in domestic sales, while international sales fell by 9.2%. AutoZone opened 84 new stores during the quarter, expanding its total to 7,516 locations. CEO Phil Daniele expressed optimism about the company's strategies and upcoming sales season, despite challenges from currency fluctuations and pressures on gross margins.

Potential Positives

  • Net sales increased by 5.4% year-over-year to $4.5 billion for the third quarter, indicating strong overall business growth.
  • Same store sales in the U.S. grew by 5.0%, showing steady consumer demand and successful operational performance in domestic markets.
  • AutoZone opened 84 net new stores during the quarter, contributing to an overall increase in store count and market presence.
  • The international same store sales growth was notably strong at 8.1% on a constant currency basis, highlighting effective growth strategies in new markets.

Potential Negatives

  • Net income decreased by 6.6% compared to the same period last year, indicating a decline in overall profitability.
  • Gross profit margin decreased by 77 basis points, which may signal rising costs or lower pricing power.
  • International same store sales declined by 9.2%, suggesting challenges in overseas markets despite a positive domestic performance.

FAQ

What were AutoZone's third-quarter net sales for fiscal 2025?

AutoZone reported net sales of $4.5 billion for its third quarter ended May 10, 2025.

How did same-store sales perform this quarter?

Same-store sales increased by 3.2%, with domestic sales growing 5.0% and international sales decreasing by 9.2%.

What is AutoZone's gross profit margin for the third quarter?

The gross profit margin for the quarter was 52.7%, a decrease of 77 basis points compared to the previous year.

How many new stores did AutoZone open in the third quarter?

AutoZone opened a total of 84 new stores: 54 in the U.S., 25 in Mexico, and 5 in Brazil.

What is the status of AutoZone's share repurchase program?

Under the share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 70 thousand shares and has $1.1 billion remaining in authorization.

$AZO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AZO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$AZO Insider Trading Activity

$AZO insiders have traded $AZO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • DOMINGO HURTADO (Sr. Vice President) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $17,568,000
  • RICHARD CRAIG SMITH (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,850 shares for an estimated $10,288,500
  • PHILIP B. DANIELE (President & CEO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $7,600,020
  • ERIC S. GOULD (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $5,700,000
  • DENNIS W. LERICHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,575 shares for an estimated $5,670,000
  • BAILEY L. CHILDRESS (SVP, Merchandising Support) sold 160 shares for an estimated $568,000
  • K. MICHELLE BORNINKHOF (Senior Vice President & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135 shares for an estimated $481,575.

$AZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 534 institutional investors add shares of $AZO stock to their portfolio, and 609 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AZO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025
  • Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025
  • BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

$AZO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZO recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $AZO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3850.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4200.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $4192.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3811.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $3995.0 on 05/23/2025
  • Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $3950.0 on 05/19/2025
  • An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025
  • An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $4.5 billion for its third quarter (12 weeks) ended May 10, 2025, an increase of 5.4% from the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (12 weeks). Same store sales, or sales for our domestic and international stores open at least one year, are as follows:


Constant Currency



Constant Currency


12 Weeks

12 Weeks*

36 Weeks

36 Weeks*









Domestic
5.0
%

5.0
%

2.4
%

2.4
%

International
(9.2
%)

8.1
%

(5.7
%)

10.4
%


Total Company
3.2
%

5.4
%

1.4
%

3.4
%

* Excludes impacts from fluctuations of foreign exchange rates.












For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 52.7%, a decrease of 77 basis points vs the prior year. The decrease in gross margin was negatively impacted by higher inventory shrink, higher commercial mix, new distribution center startup costs and a 21-basis point ($8 million net) non-cash LIFO impact. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 33.3% versus last year at 32.2%. Deleverage was primarily driven by an increase in our self-insurance expense and investments to support our growth initiatives.



Operating profit decreased 3.8% to $866.2 million. Net income for the quarter decreased 6.6% over the same period last year to $608.4 million, while diluted earnings per share decreased 3.6% to $35.36.



Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 70 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $3,571, for a total investment of $250.3 million. At the end of the third quarter, the Company had $1.1 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.



The Company’s inventory increased 10.8% over the same period last year driven by new store growth and our same store sales growth initiatives. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $142 thousand versus negative $168 thousand last year and negative $161 thousand last quarter.



“I would like to thank all of our AutoZoners across the globe for their efforts in delivering strong sales results. We continue to be pleased with our strategy to grow our domestic and international DIY and Commercial sales. Domestically, both DIY and Commercial continued to perform well and sales accelerated meaningfully from the previous quarter. Our international business also continued to deliver strong results, as same store sales grew 8.1% on a constant currency basis. While currency rate moves continued to pressure reported sales and earnings, we believe our international operations are positioned well as we continue to focus on opening more stores in these markets. While our gross margins were pressured this quarter, we believe we will drive improvement as our new distribution centers ramp up and we continue to drive higher merchandise margins. We are excited about our momentum heading into the last quarter of the fiscal year, and we are well prepared for our summer selling season. As we continue to invest aggressively in our business, we remain committed to achieving our targeted return on capital for each investment. Our disciplined approach of increasing earnings and cash flow will deliver strong shareholder value,” said Phil Daniele, President and Chief Executive Officer.



During the quarter ended May 10, 2025, AutoZone opened 54 new stores in the U.S., 25 in Mexico and five in Brazil for a total of 84 net new stores. As of May 10, 2025, the Company had 6,537 stores in the U.S., 838 in Mexico and 141 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,516.



AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.



AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its third quarter results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com by clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 52323 through June 10, 2025.



This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and share-based expense (“EBITDAR”). The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company’s comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company’s capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.



Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and typically use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “seek,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience, historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand, due to changes in fuel prices, miles driven or otherwise; energy prices; weather, including extreme temperatures and natural disasters; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to financing on favorable terms; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; risks associated with self-insurance; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; public health issues; inflation, including wage inflation; exchange rates; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees, including members of management; construction delays; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; issues relating to the confidentiality, integrity or availability of information, including due to cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damage to our reputation; challenges associated with doing business in and expanding into international markets; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; inventory availability; disruption in our supply chain; tariffs, trade policies and other geopolitical factors; new accounting standards; our ability to execute our growth initiatives; and other business interruptions. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section in Item 1A under Part 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Events described above and in the “Risk Factors” could materially and adversely affect our business. However, it is not possible to identify or predict all such risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Contact Information:


Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com


Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022, jennifer.hughes@autozone.com



AutoZone's 3rd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





3rd Quarter, FY2025






(in thousands, except per share data)









GAAP Results





12 Weeks Ended


12 Weeks Ended





May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024









Net sales

$
4,464,339


$
4,235,485



Cost of sales


2,110,816



1,969,963



Gross profit


2,353,523



2,265,522



Operating, SG&A expenses


1,487,349



1,365,341



Operating profit (EBIT)


866,174



900,181



Interest expense, net


111,285



104,422



Income before taxes


754,889



795,759



Income tax expense


146,449



144,033



Net income

$
608,440


$
651,726



Net income per share:






Basic

$
36.33


$
37.73



Diluted

$
35.36


$
36.69



Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic


16,746



17,273



Diluted


17,207



17,761

























Year-To-Date 3rd Quarter, FY2025






(in thousands, except per share data)









GAAP Results





36 Weeks Ended


36 Weeks Ended





May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024









Net sales

$
12,695,991


$
12,284,888



Cost of sales


5,946,010



5,725,698



Gross profit


6,749,981



6,559,190



Operating, SG&A expenses


4,335,891



4,067,163



Operating profit (EBIT)


2,414,090



2,492,027



Interest expense, net


327,736



298,426



Income before taxes


2,086,354



2,193,601



Income tax expense


425,057



433,382



Net income

$
1,661,297


$
1,760,219



Net income per share:






Basic

$
98.80


$
100.96



Diluted

$
96.17


$
98.11



Weighted average shares outstanding:






Basic


16,815



17,434



Diluted


17,274



17,941

























Selected Balance Sheet Information






(in thousands)









May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024


August 31, 2024








Cash and cash equivalents

$
268,625


$
275,358


$
298,172

Merchandise inventories


6,822,881



6,155,300



6,155,218

Current assets


7,985,711



7,289,452



7,306,759

Property and equipment, net


6,727,218



6,049,059



6,183,539

Operating lease right-of-use assets


3,145,590



3,097,047



3,057,780

Total assets


18,621,983



17,108,432



17,176,538

Accounts payable


7,887,417



7,369,673



7,355,701

Current portion of debt


-



500,000



-

Current liabilities


9,465,535



9,192,587



8,714,243

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion


3,020,664



2,963,026



2,960,174

Debt, less current portion


8,853,110



8,496,288



9,024,381

Stockholders' deficit


(3,974,405
)


(4,838,237
)


(4,749,614
)

Working capital


(1,479,824
)


(1,903,135
)


(1,407,484
)












































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































AutoZone's 3rd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025







Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations




















Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR









(in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)












Trailing 4 Quarters








May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024





Net income

$
2,563,505


$
2,625,060






Add: Interest expense


480,888



407,153






Income tax expense


666,378



682,310






EBIT


3,710,771



3,714,523
















Add: Depreciation and amortization


591,126



532,906






Rent expense

(1)


465,339



425,291






Share-based expense


120,516



102,012






EBITDAR

$
4,887,752


$
4,774,732
















Debt

$
8,853,110


$
8,996,288






Financing lease liabilities


407,487



344,966






Add: Rent x 6

(1)


2,792,034



2,551,746






Adjusted debt

$
12,052,631


$
11,893,000

















Adjusted debt to EBITDAR


2.5



2.5


















Adjusted After-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)









(in thousands, except ROIC)












Trailing 4 Quarters








May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024





Net income

$
2,563,505


$
2,625,060






Adjustments:









Interest expense


480,888



407,153






Rent expense

(1)


465,339



425,291






Tax effect

(2)


(194,922
)


(171,484
)





Adjusted after-tax return

$
3,314,810


$
3,286,020
















Average debt

(3)

$
8,987,683


$
8,243,879






Average stockholders' deficit

(3)


(4,538,590
)


(4,708,140
)





Add: Rent x 6

(1)


2,792,034



2,551,746






Average financing lease liabilities

(3)


385,328



306,316






Invested capital

$
7,626,455


$
6,393,801

















Adjusted after-tax ROIC


43.5
%


51.4
%

















(1)



The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the trailing four quarters ended May 10, 2025 and May 4, 2024



.


















Trailing 4 Quarters





(in thousands)


May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024





Total lease cost, per ASC 842

$
625,740


$
558,627






Less: Financing lease interest and amortization


(117,287
)


(97,717
)





Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance


(43,114
)


(35,619
)










Rent expense

$
465,339


$
425,291




















(2)



Effective tax rate over the trailing four quarters ended May 10, 2025, and May 4, 2024 was 20.6



%



.







(3)



All averages are computed based on trailing five quarter balances.
















Other Selected Financial Information









(in thousands)












May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024





Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998)

$
38,070,948


$
36,275,471






Remaining share repurchase authorization ($)


1,079,052



1,374,529
















Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998)


155,512



154,938
















Shares outstanding, end of quarter


16,724



17,144



















12 Weeks Ended


12 Weeks Ended


36 Weeks Ended


36 Weeks Ended




May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024


May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024











Depreciation and amortization

$
144,696


$
129,224


$
415,787

$
374,416











Cash flow from operations


769,030



669,480



2,164,582


1,933,866











Capital spending


345,886



235,103



885,623


725,910





































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































































AutoZone's 3rd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations







Selected Operating Highlights



















Store Count & Square Footage




















12 Weeks Ended


12 Weeks Ended


36 Weeks Ended


36 Weeks Ended




May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024


May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024


Domestic:








Beginning stores


6,483



6,332



6,432



6,300

Stores opened


54



32



105



68

Stores closed


-



-



-



(4
)

Ending domestic stores


6,537



6,364



6,537



6,364










Relocated stores


2



-



5



3










Stores with commercial programs


6,011



5,843



6,011



5,843










Square footage (in thousands)


43,459



42,078



43,459



42,078



















Mexico:








Beginning stores


813



751



794



740

Stores opened


25



12



44



23

Ending Mexico stores


838



763



838



763











Brazil:








Beginning stores


136



108



127



100

Stores opened


5



1



14



9

Ending Brazil stores


141



109



141



109











Total


7,516



7,236



7,516



7,236











Total Company stores opened, net


84



45



163



96










Square footage (in thousands)


50,761



48,567



50,761



48,567

Square footage per store


6,754



6,712



6,754



6,712












Sales Statistics








(in thousands, except sales per average square foot)











12 Weeks Ended


12 Weeks Ended


Trailing 4 Quarters


Trailing 4 Quarters


Total AutoZone Stores (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)

May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024


May 10, 2025



(1)


May 4, 2024

Sales per average store

$
586


$
576


$
2,514


$
2,472

Sales per average square foot

$
87


$
86


$
373


$
369











Auto Parts (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)








Total auto parts sales

$
4,378,327


$
4,156,411


$
18,545,257


$
17,647,873

% Increase vs. LY


5.3
%


3.5
%


5.1
%


5.0
%











Domestic Commercial








Total domestic commercial sales

$
1,270,332


$
1,147,113


$
5,112,930


$
4,719,208

% Increase vs. LY


10.7
%


3.3
%


8.3
%


3.9
%










Average sales per program per week

$
17.7


$
16.4


$
16.3


$
16.0

% Increase vs. LY


7.9
%


(2.4
%)


1.9
%


(1.2
%)











All Other, including ALLDATA








All other sales

$
86,012


$
79,074


$
356,114


$
327,633

% Increase vs. LY


8.8
%


7.1
%


8.7
%


8.1
%








(1)



Fiscal 2024 results include an additional week of sales of approximately $359.1 million for Total Auto Parts, $95.7 million for Domestic Commercial and $6.7 million for All Other.


Sales per average store and sales per square foot benefited from the additional week by $49K and $7K, respectively.













12 Weeks Ended


12 Weeks Ended


36 Weeks Ended


36 Weeks Ended



Same store sales





(2)


May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024


May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024

Domestic


5.0
%


0.0
%


2.4
%


0.5
%

International


(9.2
%)


18.1
%


(5.7
%)


22.2
%

Total Company


3.2
%


1.9
%


1.4
%


2.7
%










International - Constant Currency


8.1
%


9.3
%


10.4
%


10.2
%

Total Company - Constant Currency


5.4
%


0.9
%


3.4
%


1.5
%












(2)



Same store sales are based on sales for all stores open at least one year. Constant Currency same store sales exclude the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates by converting both the current year and prior year international results at the prior year foreign currency exchange rate.




































Inventory Statistics (Total Stores)











as of


as of







May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024




Accounts payable/inventory


115.6
%


119.7
%













(in thousands)








Inventory

$
6,822,881


$
6,155,300





Inventory per store


908



851





Net inventory (net of payables)


(1,064,536
)


(1,214,373
)




Net inventory/per store


(142
)


(168
)
















Trailing 5 Quarters







May 10, 2025


May 4, 2024




Inventory turns


1.4
x


1.4
x












This article was originally published on Quiver News

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks
