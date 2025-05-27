AutoZone, Inc. Reports Q3 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results with Sales Growth and Share Repurchases

AutoZone's Q3 2025 sales increased 5.4% to $4.5 billion, with net income declining 6.6% to $608.4 million.

AutoZone, Inc. reported a net sales increase of 5.4% to $4.5 billion for its third quarter ending May 10, 2025, compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year. However, net income fell by 6.6% to $608.4 million, with diluted earnings per share decreasing by 3.6% to $35.36. Gross profit margin declined to 52.7%, attributed to factors such as higher inventory shrink and new distribution center startup costs. The company's same store sales were up 3.2%, driven by a 5.0% increase in domestic sales, while international sales fell by 9.2%. AutoZone opened 84 new stores during the quarter, expanding its total to 7,516 locations. CEO Phil Daniele expressed optimism about the company's strategies and upcoming sales season, despite challenges from currency fluctuations and pressures on gross margins.

Potential Positives

Net sales increased by 5.4% year-over-year to $4.5 billion for the third quarter, indicating strong overall business growth.

Same store sales in the U.S. grew by 5.0%, showing steady consumer demand and successful operational performance in domestic markets.

AutoZone opened 84 net new stores during the quarter, contributing to an overall increase in store count and market presence.

The international same store sales growth was notably strong at 8.1% on a constant currency basis, highlighting effective growth strategies in new markets.

Potential Negatives

Net income decreased by 6.6% compared to the same period last year, indicating a decline in overall profitability.

Gross profit margin decreased by 77 basis points, which may signal rising costs or lower pricing power.

International same store sales declined by 9.2%, suggesting challenges in overseas markets despite a positive domestic performance.

FAQ

What were AutoZone's third-quarter net sales for fiscal 2025?

AutoZone reported net sales of $4.5 billion for its third quarter ended May 10, 2025.

How did same-store sales perform this quarter?

Same-store sales increased by 3.2%, with domestic sales growing 5.0% and international sales decreasing by 9.2%.

What is AutoZone's gross profit margin for the third quarter?

The gross profit margin for the quarter was 52.7%, a decrease of 77 basis points compared to the previous year.

How many new stores did AutoZone open in the third quarter?

AutoZone opened a total of 84 new stores: 54 in the U.S., 25 in Mexico, and 5 in Brazil.

What is the status of AutoZone's share repurchase program?

Under the share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 70 thousand shares and has $1.1 billion remaining in authorization.

$AZO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AZO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 01/17.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$AZO Insider Trading Activity

$AZO insiders have traded $AZO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINGO HURTADO (Sr. Vice President) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $17,568,000

RICHARD CRAIG SMITH (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,850 shares for an estimated $10,288,500

PHILIP B. DANIELE (President & CEO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $7,600,020

ERIC S. GOULD (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $5,700,000

DENNIS W. LERICHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,575 shares for an estimated $5,670,000

BAILEY L. CHILDRESS (SVP, Merchandising Support) sold 160 shares for an estimated $568,000

K. MICHELLE BORNINKHOF (Senior Vice President & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135 shares for an estimated $481,575.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 534 institutional investors add shares of $AZO stock to their portfolio, and 609 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AZO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AZO, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AZO forecast page.

$AZO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZO recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $AZO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3850.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4200.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Michael Baker from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $4192.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Kate McShane from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $3811.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $3995.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Greg Melich from Evercore ISI set a target price of $3950.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $4.5 billion for its third quarter (12 weeks) ended May 10, 2025, an increase of 5.4% from the third quarter of fiscal 2024 (12 weeks). Same store sales, or sales for our domestic and international stores open at least one year, are as follows:





















Constant Currency

















Constant Currency













12 Weeks









12 Weeks*









36 Weeks









36 Weeks*













































Domestic





5.0





%









5.0





%









2.4





%









2.4





%









International





(9.2





%)









8.1





%









(5.7





%)









10.4





%











Total Company







3.2





%









5.4





%









1.4





%









3.4





%









* Excludes impacts from fluctuations of foreign exchange rates.

























































For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was 52.7%, a decrease of 77 basis points vs the prior year. The decrease in gross margin was negatively impacted by higher inventory shrink, higher commercial mix, new distribution center startup costs and a 21-basis point ($8 million net) non-cash LIFO impact. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 33.3% versus last year at 32.2%. Deleverage was primarily driven by an increase in our self-insurance expense and investments to support our growth initiatives.





Operating profit decreased 3.8% to $866.2 million. Net income for the quarter decreased 6.6% over the same period last year to $608.4 million, while diluted earnings per share decreased 3.6% to $35.36.





Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 70 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $3,571, for a total investment of $250.3 million. At the end of the third quarter, the Company had $1.1 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.





The Company’s inventory increased 10.8% over the same period last year driven by new store growth and our same store sales growth initiatives. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $142 thousand versus negative $168 thousand last year and negative $161 thousand last quarter.





“I would like to thank all of our AutoZoners across the globe for their efforts in delivering strong sales results. We continue to be pleased with our strategy to grow our domestic and international DIY and Commercial sales. Domestically, both DIY and Commercial continued to perform well and sales accelerated meaningfully from the previous quarter. Our international business also continued to deliver strong results, as same store sales grew 8.1% on a constant currency basis. While currency rate moves continued to pressure reported sales and earnings, we believe our international operations are positioned well as we continue to focus on opening more stores in these markets. While our gross margins were pressured this quarter, we believe we will drive improvement as our new distribution centers ramp up and we continue to drive higher merchandise margins. We are excited about our momentum heading into the last quarter of the fiscal year, and we are well prepared for our summer selling season. As we continue to invest aggressively in our business, we remain committed to achieving our targeted return on capital for each investment. Our disciplined approach of increasing earnings and cash flow will deliver strong shareholder value,” said Phil Daniele, President and Chief Executive Officer.





During the quarter ended May 10, 2025, AutoZone opened 54 new stores in the U.S., 25 in Mexico and five in Brazil for a total of 84 net new stores. As of May 10, 2025, the Company had 6,537 stores in the U.S., 838 in Mexico and 141 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,516.





AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.





AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, May 27, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its third quarter results. This call is being webcast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com by clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 52323 through June 10, 2025.





This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and share-based expense (“EBITDAR”). The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company’s comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company’s capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.





Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and typically use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “seek,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience, historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand, due to changes in fuel prices, miles driven or otherwise; energy prices; weather, including extreme temperatures and natural disasters; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to financing on favorable terms; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; risks associated with self-insurance; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; public health issues; inflation, including wage inflation; exchange rates; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees, including members of management; construction delays; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; issues relating to the confidentiality, integrity or availability of information, including due to cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damage to our reputation; challenges associated with doing business in and expanding into international markets; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; inventory availability; disruption in our supply chain; tariffs, trade policies and other geopolitical factors; new accounting standards; our ability to execute our growth initiatives; and other business interruptions. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section in Item 1A under Part 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Events described above and in the “Risk Factors” could materially and adversely affect our business. However, it is not possible to identify or predict all such risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact Information:





Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com





Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022, jennifer.hughes@autozone.com



























AutoZone's 3rd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025





















Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





























3rd Quarter, FY2025



































(in thousands, except per share data)











































GAAP Results





























12 Weeks Ended













12 Weeks Ended





























May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024



















































Net sales









$





4,464,339













$





4,235,485





















Cost of sales













2,110,816

















1,969,963





















Gross profit













2,353,523

















2,265,522





















Operating, SG&A expenses













1,487,349

















1,365,341





















Operating profit (EBIT)













866,174

















900,181





















Interest expense, net













111,285

















104,422





















Income before taxes













754,889

















795,759





















Income tax expense













146,449

















144,033





















Net income









$





608,440













$





651,726





















Net income per share:

































Basic









$





36.33













$





37.73





















Diluted









$





35.36













$





36.69





















Weighted average shares outstanding:

































Basic













16,746

















17,273





















Diluted













17,207

















17,761























































































































Year-To-Date 3rd Quarter, FY2025



































(in thousands, except per share data)











































GAAP Results





























36 Weeks Ended













36 Weeks Ended





























May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024



















































Net sales









$





12,695,991













$





12,284,888





















Cost of sales













5,946,010

















5,725,698





















Gross profit













6,749,981

















6,559,190





















Operating, SG&A expenses













4,335,891

















4,067,163





















Operating profit (EBIT)













2,414,090

















2,492,027





















Interest expense, net













327,736

















298,426





















Income before taxes













2,086,354

















2,193,601





















Income tax expense













425,057

















433,382





















Net income









$





1,661,297













$





1,760,219





















Net income per share:

































Basic









$





98.80













$





100.96





















Diluted









$





96.17













$





98.11





















Weighted average shares outstanding:

































Basic













16,815

















17,434





















Diluted













17,274

















17,941























































































































Selected Balance Sheet Information



































(in thousands)











































May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024













August 31, 2024











































Cash and cash equivalents









$





268,625













$





275,358













$





298,172













Merchandise inventories













6,822,881

















6,155,300

















6,155,218













Current assets













7,985,711

















7,289,452

















7,306,759













Property and equipment, net













6,727,218

















6,049,059

















6,183,539













Operating lease right-of-use assets













3,145,590

















3,097,047

















3,057,780













Total assets













18,621,983

















17,108,432

















17,176,538













Accounts payable













7,887,417

















7,369,673

















7,355,701













Current portion of debt













-

















500,000

















-













Current liabilities













9,465,535

















9,192,587

















8,714,243













Operating lease liabilities, less current portion













3,020,664

















2,963,026

















2,960,174













Debt, less current portion













8,853,110

















8,496,288

















9,024,381













Stockholders' deficit













(3,974,405





)













(4,838,237





)













(4,749,614





)









Working capital













(1,479,824





)













(1,903,135





)













(1,407,484





)























































AutoZone's 3rd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025





































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations



























































































Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR

















































(in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)























































Trailing 4 Quarters









































May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024































Net income









$





2,563,505













$





2,625,060

































Add: Interest expense













480,888

















407,153

































Income tax expense













666,378

















682,310

































EBIT













3,710,771

















3,714,523













































































Add: Depreciation and amortization













591,126

















532,906

































Rent expense



(1)















465,339

















425,291

































Share-based expense













120,516

















102,012

































EBITDAR









$





4,887,752













$





4,774,732













































































Debt









$





8,853,110













$





8,996,288

































Financing lease liabilities













407,487

















344,966

































Add: Rent x 6



(1)















2,792,034

















2,551,746

































Adjusted debt









$





12,052,631













$





11,893,000















































































Adjusted debt to EBITDAR















2.5

















2.5

















































































Adjusted After-tax Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)

















































(in thousands, except ROIC)























































Trailing 4 Quarters









































May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024































Net income









$





2,563,505













$





2,625,060

































Adjustments:













































Interest expense













480,888

















407,153

































Rent expense



(1)















465,339

















425,291

































Tax effect



(2)















(194,922





)













(171,484





)





























Adjusted after-tax return









$





3,314,810













$





3,286,020













































































Average debt



(3)











$





8,987,683













$





8,243,879

































Average stockholders' deficit



(3)















(4,538,590





)













(4,708,140





)





























Add: Rent x 6



(1)















2,792,034

















2,551,746

































Average financing lease liabilities



(3)















385,328

















306,316

































Invested capital









$





7,626,455













$





6,393,801















































































Adjusted after-tax ROIC















43.5





%













51.4





%













































































(1)







The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the trailing four quarters ended May 10, 2025 and May 4, 2024







.































































































Trailing 4 Quarters































(in thousands)











May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024































Total lease cost, per ASC 842









$





625,740













$





558,627

































Less: Financing lease interest and amortization













(117,287





)













(97,717





)





























Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance













(43,114





)













(35,619





)





















































Rent expense









$





465,339













$





425,291

























































































(2)







Effective tax rate over the trailing four quarters ended May 10, 2025, and May 4, 2024 was 20.6







%







.



































(3)







All averages are computed based on trailing five quarter balances.













































































Other Selected Financial Information















































(in thousands)























































May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024































Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998)









$





38,070,948













$





36,275,471

































Remaining share repurchase authorization ($)













1,079,052

















1,374,529













































































Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998)













155,512

















154,938













































































Shares outstanding, end of quarter













16,724

















17,144























































































12 Weeks Ended













12 Weeks Ended













36 Weeks Ended













36 Weeks Ended

























May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024













May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024



























































Depreciation and amortization









$





144,696













$





129,224













$





415,787









$





374,416

























































Cash flow from operations













769,030

















669,480

















2,164,582













1,933,866

























































Capital spending













345,886

















235,103

















885,623













725,910











































































AutoZone's 3rd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025





























Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





































Selected Operating Highlights























































































Store Count & Square Footage































































































12 Weeks Ended













12 Weeks Ended













36 Weeks Ended













36 Weeks Ended





















May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024













May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024













Domestic:











































Beginning stores













6,483

















6,332

















6,432

















6,300













Stores opened













54

















32

















105

















68













Stores closed













-

















-

















-

















(4





)









Ending domestic stores













6,537

















6,364

















6,537

















6,364





















































Relocated stores













2

















-

















5

















3





















































Stores with commercial programs













6,011

















5,843

















6,011

















5,843





















































Square footage (in thousands)













43,459

















42,078

















43,459

















42,078























































































Mexico:











































Beginning stores













813

















751

















794

















740













Stores opened













25

















12

















44

















23













Ending Mexico stores













838

















763

















838

















763























































Brazil:











































Beginning stores













136

















108

















127

















100













Stores opened













5

















1

















14

















9













Ending Brazil stores













141

















109

















141

















109























































Total















7,516

















7,236

















7,516

















7,236























































Total Company stores opened, net















84

















45

















163

















96





















































Square footage (in thousands)













50,761

















48,567

















50,761

















48,567













Square footage per store













6,754

















6,712

















6,754

















6,712

























































Sales Statistics













































(in thousands, except sales per average square foot)



















































12 Weeks Ended













12 Weeks Ended













Trailing 4 Quarters













Trailing 4 Quarters













Total AutoZone Stores (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)









May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024













May 10, 2025







(1)















May 4, 2024











Sales per average store









$





586













$





576













$





2,514













$





2,472













Sales per average square foot









$





87













$





86













$





373













$





369























































Auto Parts (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)











































Total auto parts sales









$





4,378,327













$





4,156,411













$





18,545,257













$





17,647,873













% Increase vs. LY













5.3





%













3.5





%













5.1





%













5.0





%



















































Domestic Commercial











































Total domestic commercial sales









$





1,270,332













$





1,147,113













$





5,112,930













$





4,719,208













% Increase vs. LY













10.7





%













3.3





%













8.3





%













3.9





%

















































Average sales per program per week









$





17.7













$





16.4













$





16.3













$





16.0













% Increase vs. LY













7.9





%













(2.4





%)













1.9





%













(1.2





%)



















































All Other, including ALLDATA











































All other sales









$





86,012













$





79,074













$





356,114













$





327,633













% Increase vs. LY













8.8





%













7.1





%













8.7





%













8.1





%





































(1)







Fiscal 2024 results include an additional week of sales of approximately $359.1 million for Total Auto Parts, $95.7 million for Domestic Commercial and $6.7 million for All Other.





Sales per average store and sales per square foot benefited from the additional week by $49K and $7K, respectively.





























































12 Weeks Ended













12 Weeks Ended













36 Weeks Ended













36 Weeks Ended















Same store sales











(2)

















May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024













May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024











Domestic













5.0





%













0.0





%













2.4





%













0.5





%









International













(9.2





%)













18.1





%













(5.7





%)













22.2





%









Total Company













3.2





%













1.9





%













1.4





%













2.7





%

















































International - Constant Currency













8.1





%













9.3





%













10.4





%













10.2





%









Total Company - Constant Currency













5.4





%













0.9





%













3.4





%













1.5





%





















































(2)







Same store sales are based on sales for all stores open at least one year. Constant Currency same store sales exclude the impact of fluctuations of foreign currency exchange rates by converting both the current year and prior year international results at the prior year foreign currency exchange rate.































































































































































Inventory Statistics (Total Stores)























































as of













as of





































May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024



























Accounts payable/inventory













115.6





%













119.7





%

































































(in thousands)









































Inventory









$





6,822,881













$





6,155,300





























Inventory per store













908

















851





























Net inventory (net of payables)













(1,064,536





)













(1,214,373





)

























Net inventory/per store













(142





)













(168





)











































































Trailing 5 Quarters





































May 10, 2025













May 4, 2024



























Inventory turns













1.4





x













1.4





x































