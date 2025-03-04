AutoZone, Inc. Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results with Incremental Sales Growth and Strategic Expansion

AutoZone reports Q2 2025 net sales of $4.0 billion, up 2.4%, but net income decreases 5.3% to $487.9 million.

AutoZone, Inc. reported net sales of $4.0 billion for its second fiscal quarter ending February 15, 2025, marking a 2.4% increase from the same period last year. Domestic same-store sales rose 1.9%, while international same-store sales fell 8.2%, although they increased by 9.5% when adjusted for currency fluctuations. Gross profit as a percentage of sales remained stable at 53.9%, but operating expenses rose, leading to a 4.9% decrease in operating profit to $706.8 million and a 5.3% drop in net income to $487.9 million. The company repurchased 100,000 shares at an average price of $3,291, with $1.3 billion remaining in its share repurchase program. AutoZone opened 45 new stores across the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, bringing its total store count to 7,432. CEO Phil Daniele expressed optimism about the company's growth strategy and performance, particularly in domestic sales.

AutoZone reported net sales of $4.0 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, marking a 2.4% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.

The company achieved an impressive 9.5% increase in same-store sales for international locations on a constant currency basis, indicating strong growth potential in its international markets.

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 45 net new stores, demonstrating its commitment to expansion and capturing new market opportunities.

AutoZone's management expressed optimism about future growth, highlighting the positive trajectory of domestic DIY and commercial sales as well as readiness for the spring and summer selling seasons.

Operating profit decreased by 4.9% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth.

International same-store sales dropped significantly by 8.2%, contrasting sharply with the previous year's reported increase of 23.9%, suggesting difficulties in the international market.

Operating expenses as a percentage of sales increased to 36.0%, up from 34.6% the previous year, which may indicate rising costs that could impact future profitability.

What were AutoZone's net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?

AutoZone reported net sales of $4.0 billion for the second quarter ended February 15, 2025.

How did same store sales perform this quarter?

Same store sales increased by 0.5% for the total company, with domestic sales up 1.9%.

What was AutoZone's gross profit margin for the quarter?

The gross profit margin for the quarter was flat to last year at 53.9%.

How many new stores did AutoZone open in this quarter?

AutoZone opened a total of 45 new stores, including locations in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

What is AutoZone's current share repurchase authorization status?

As of the end of the second quarter, AutoZone had $1.3 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $4.0 billion for its second quarter (12 weeks) ended February 15, 2025, an increase of 2.4% from the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (12 weeks). Same store sales, or sales for our domestic and international stores open at least one year, are as follows:





















Constant





Currency

















Constant





Currency













12 Weeks









12 Weeks*









24 Weeks









24 Weeks*













































Domestic





1.9%









1.9%









1.0%









1.0%









International





(8.2%)









9.5%









(3.9%)









11.5%











Total Company







0.5%









2.9%









0.4%









2.4%









* Excludes impacts from fluctuations of foreign exchange rates.

























































For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was flat to last year at 53.9%. Current year gross margin benefited from higher merchandise margins offset by last year benefiting 36 basis points from a non-cash LIFO adjustment. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 36.0% versus last year at 34.6%. Deleverage was primarily driven by investments to support our growth initiatives.





Operating profit decreased 4.9% to $706.8 million. Net income for the quarter decreased 5.3% over the same period last year to $487.9 million, while diluted earnings per share decreased 2.1% to $28.29.





Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 100 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $3,291, for a total investment of $329.4 million. At the end of the second quarter, the Company had $1.3 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.





The Company’s inventory increased 10.4% over the same period last year. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $161 thousand versus negative $164 thousand last year and negative $166 thousand last quarter.





“I want to thank our AutoZoners for delivering solid results this quarter. We continue to be pleased with our strategy to grow our domestic DIY and Commercial sales. Domestically, both DIY and Commercial continued to perform well and sales accelerated from the previous quarter. Our international business also continued to deliver strong results and same store sales grew 9.5% on a constant currency basis. While currency rate moves pressured reported sales and earnings, our international performance remains encouraging as we continue to focus on opening more stores in these markets. We are excited about our momentum heading into the back half of the fiscal year and we are well prepared for our spring and summer selling season. As we continue to invest in our business, we remain committed to our disciplined approach of increasing earnings and cash flow, all while delivering strong shareholder value,” said Phil Daniele, President and Chief Executive Officer.





During the quarter ended February 15, 2025, AutoZone opened 28 new stores in the U.S., 13 new stores in Mexico and four in Brazil for a total of 45 net new stores. As of February 15, 2025, the Company had 6,483 stores in the U.S., 813 in Mexico and 136 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,432.





AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.





AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its second quarter results. This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com by clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 51956 through March 18, 2025.





This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and share-based expense (“EBITDAR”). The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company’s comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company’s capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.





Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and typically use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “seek,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience, historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand, due to changes in fuel prices, miles driven or otherwise; energy prices; weather, including extreme temperatures and natural disasters; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to financing on favorable terms; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; risks associated with self-insurance; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; public health issues; inflation, including wage inflation; exchange rates; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees, including members of management; construction delays; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; issues relating to the confidentiality, integrity or availability of information, including due to cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damage to our reputation; challenges associated with doing business in and expanding into international markets; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; inventory availability; disruption in our supply chain; tariffs, trade policies and other geopolitical factors; new accounting standards; our ability to execute our growth initiatives; and other business interruptions. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section in Item 1A under Part 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Events described above and in the “Risk Factors” could materially and adversely affect our business. However, it is not possible to identify or predict all such risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





Contact Information:





Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com





Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022, jennifer.hughes@autozone.com



















AutoZone's 2nd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025





































































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

































2nd Quarter, FY2025







































(in thousands, except per share data)























































GAAP Results









































12 Weeks Ended













12 Weeks Ended









































February 15, 2025













February 10, 2024



































































Net sales









$





3,952,012













$





3,859,126

























Cost of sales













1,823,611

















1,779,474

























Gross profit













2,128,401

















2,079,652

























Operating, SG&A expenses













1,421,634

















1,336,410

























Operating profit (EBIT)













706,767

















743,242

























Interest expense, net













108,822

















102,619

























Income before taxes













597,945

















640,623

























Income tax expense













110,022

















125,593

























Net income









$





487,923













$





515,030

























Net income per share:





































Basic









$





29.06













$





29.74

























Diluted









$





28.29













$





28.89

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Basic













16,788

















17,319

























Diluted













17,245

















17,828































































































































































Year-To-Date 2nd Quarter, FY2025







































(in thousands, except per share data)























































GAAP Results









































24 Weeks Ended













24 Weeks Ended









































February 15, 2025













February 10, 2024



































































Net sales









$





8,231,652













$





8,049,403

























Cost of sales













3,835,194

















3,755,735

























Gross profit













4,396,458

















4,293,668

























Operating, SG&A expenses













2,848,542

















2,701,822

























Operating profit (EBIT)













1,547,916

















1,591,846

























Interest expense, net













216,451

















194,004

























Income before taxes













1,331,465

















1,397,842

























Income tax expense













278,609

















289,349

























Net income









$





1,052,856













$





1,108,493

























Net income per share:





































Basic









$





62.48













$





63.29

























Diluted









$





60.83













$





61.48

























Weighted average shares outstanding:





































Basic













16,850

















17,514

























Diluted













17,307

















18,031































































































































































Selected Balance Sheet Information







































(in thousands)























































February 15, 2025













February 10, 2024













August 31, 2024



























































Cash and cash equivalents









$





300,905













$





304,096













$





298,172

















Merchandise inventories













6,588,586

















5,970,175

















6,155,218

















Current assets













7,802,598

















7,157,056

















7,306,759

















Property and equipment, net













6,449,129

















5,907,484

















6,183,539

















Operating lease right-of-use assets













3,120,826

















2,999,294

















3,057,780

















Total assets













18,116,279

















16,717,654

















17,176,538

















Accounts payable













7,784,717

















7,149,882

















7,355,701

















Current liabilities













9,267,357

















8,772,609

















8,714,243

















Operating lease liabilities, less current portion













3,007,455

















2,901,636

















2,960,174

















Total debt













9,052,099

















8,630,553

















9,024,381

















Stockholders' deficit













(4,457,773





)













(4,837,321





)













(4,749,614





)













Working capital













(1,464,759





)













(1,615,553





)













(1,407,484





)







































































AutoZone's 2nd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025













































































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations























































































Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR













































(in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)















































Trailing 4 Quarters





































February 15, 2025













February 10, 2024































Net income





$





2,606,790













$





2,621,057

































Add: Interest expense









474,025

















377,044

































Income tax expense









663,963

















674,721

































EBIT









3,744,778

















3,672,822









































































Add: Depreciation and amortization









575,654

















519,805

































Rent expense



(1)











459,840

















417,864

































Share-based expense









116,848

















96,669

































EBITDAR





$





4,897,120













$





4,707,160









































































Debt





$





9,052,099













$





8,630,553

































Financing lease liabilities









385,899

















328,955

































Add: Rent x 6



(1)











2,759,040

















2,507,184

































Adjusted debt





$





12,197,038













$





11,466,692











































































Adjusted debt to EBITDAR











2.5

















2.4













































































Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)













































(in thousands, except ROIC)















































Trailing 4 Quarters





































February 15, 2025













February 10, 2024































Net income





$





2,606,790













$





2,621,057

































Adjustments:









































Interest expense









474,025

















377,044

































Rent expense



(1)











459,840

















417,864

































Tax effect



(2)











(189,575





)













(162,956





)





























Adjusted after-tax return





$





3,351,080













$





3,253,009









































































Average debt



(3)







$





8,943,172













$





7,853,082

































Average stockholders' deficit



(3)











(4,711,173





)













(4,577,327





)





























Add: Rent x 6



(1)











2,759,040

















2,507,184

































Average financing lease liabilities



(3)











369,622

















295,494

































Invested capital





$





7,360,661













$





6,078,433











































































Adjusted After-Tax ROIC











45.5





%













53.5





%









































































(1)







The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the trailing four quarters ended February 15, 2025 and February 10, 2024







.































































































Trailing 4 Quarters































(in thousands)







February 15, 2025













February 10, 2024































Total lease cost, per ASC 842





$





614,312













$





546,195

































Less: Financing lease interest and amortization









(113,698





)













(93,591





)





























Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance









(40,774





)













(34,740





)

















































Rent expense





$





459,840













$





417,864













































































(2)







Effective tax rate over the trailing four quarters ended February 15, 2025 and February 10, 2024 was 20.3







%







and 20.5%, respectively.



































(3)







All averages are computed based on trailing five quarter balances.









































































Other Selected Financial Information











































(in thousands)















































February 15, 2025













February 10, 2024































Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998)





$





37,820,600













$





35,540,758

































Remaining share repurchase authorization ($)









1,329,400

















2,109,242









































































Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998)









155,442

















154,696









































































Shares outstanding, end of quarter









16,747

















17,312















































































12 Weeks Ended













12 Weeks Ended













24 Weeks Ended













24 Weeks Ended





















February 15, 2025













February 10, 2024













February 15, 2025













February 10, 2024























































Depreciation and amortization





$





137,918













$





124,968













$





271,091









$





245,192





















































Cash flow from operations









583,749

















434,127

















1,395,552













1,264,386





















































Capital spending









292,702

















255,379

















539,737













490,807



































































AutoZone's 2nd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025









































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





















































Selected Operating Highlights























































































































Store Count & Square Footage































































































































12 Weeks Ended

















12 Weeks Ended

















24 Weeks Ended

















24 Weeks Ended

























February 15, 2025

















February 10, 2024

















February 15, 2025

















February 10, 2024

















Domestic:



























































Beginning stores













6,455





















6,316





















6,432





















6,300

















Stores opened













28





















19





















51





















36

















Stores closed













-





















(3





)

















-





















(4





)













Ending domestic stores













6,483





















6,332





















6,483





















6,332









































































Relocated stores













1





















3





















3





















3









































































Stores with commercial programs













5,962





















5,823





















5,962





















5,823









































































Square footage (in thousands)













43,049





















41,853





















43,049





















41,853











































































Mexico:



























































Beginning stores













800





















745





















794





















740

















Stores opened













13





















6





















19





















11

















Ending Mexico stores













813





















751





















813





















751











































































Brazil:



























































Beginning stores













132





















104





















127





















100

















Stores opened













4





















4





















9





















8

















Ending Brazil stores













136





















108





















136





















108











































































Total















7,432





















7,191





















7,432





















7,191











































































Total Company stores opened, net















45





















26





















79





















51









































































Square footage (in thousands)













50,118





















48,240





















50,118





















48,240

















Square footage per store













6,744





















6,708





















6,744





















6,708













































































Sales Statistics





























































($ in thousands, except sales per average square foot)



































































12 Weeks Ended

















12 Weeks Ended

















Trailing 4 Quarters

















Trailing 4 Quarters

















Total AutoZone Stores (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)









February 15, 2025

















February 10, 2024

















February 15, 2025







(1)



















February 10, 2024















Sales per average store









$





523

















$





527

















$





2,506

















$





2,465

















Sales per average square foot









$





78

















$





79

















$





373

















$





368











































































Auto Parts (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)



























































Total auto parts sales









$





3,874,366

















$





3,786,339

















$





18,323,341

















$





17,508,154

















% Increase vs. LY













2.3





%

















4.5





%

















4.7





%

















5.5





%







































































Domestic Commercial



























































Total domestic commercial sales









$





1,051,765

















$





980,134

















$





4,989,711

















$





4,682,570

















% Increase vs. LY













7.3





%

















2.7





%

















6.6





%

















4.6





%





































































Average sales per program per week









$





14.7

















$





14.1

















$





16.0

















$





15.9

















% Increase vs. LY













4.3





%

















(2.8





%)

















0.6





%

















(0.6





%)







































































All Other, including ALLDATA



























































All other sales









$





77,646

















$





72,787

















$





349,176

















$





322,408

















% Increase vs. LY













6.7





%

















7.2





%

















8.3





%

















7.8





%

























































(1)







Fiscal 2024 results include an additional week of sales of approximately $359.1 million for Total Auto Parts, $95.7 million for Domestic Commercial and $6.7 million for All Other.





Sales per average store and sales per square foot benefited from the additional week by $49K and $7K, respectively.





























































































12 Weeks Ended

















12 Weeks Ended

















24 Weeks Ended

















24 Weeks Ended



















Same store sales











(2)

















February 15, 2025

















February 10, 2024

















February 15, 2025

















February 10, 2024















Domestic













1.9





%

















0.3





%

















1.0





%

















0.8





%













International













(8.2





%)

















23.9





%

















(3.9





%)

















24.5





%













Total Company













0.5





%

















3.0





%

















0.4





%

















3.2





%





































































International - Constant Currency













9.5





%

















10.6





%

















11.5





%

















10.7





%













Total Company - Constant Currency













2.9





%

















1.5





%

















2.4





%

















1.8





%









































































(2)







Same store sales are based on sales for all stores open at least one year. Constant Currency same store sales exclude the impact of fluctutations of foreign currency exchange rates by converting both the current year and prior year international results at the prior year foreign currency exchange rate.































































































































































Inventory Statistics (Total Stores)







































































as of

















as of

















































February 15, 2025

















February 10, 2024







































Accounts payable/inventory













118.2





%

















119.8





%





























































































($ in thousands)

























































Inventory









$





6,588,586

















$





5,970,175









































Inventory per store













887





















830









































Net inventory (net of payables)













(1,196,131





)

















(1,179,707





)





































Net inventory/per store













(161





)

















(164





)







































































































Trailing 5 Quarters

















































February 15, 2025

















February 10, 2024







































Inventory turns













1.4





















1.4











































































































