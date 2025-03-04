AutoZone, Inc. Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Results with Incremental Sales Growth and Strategic Expansion

AutoZone reports Q2 2025 net sales of $4.0 billion, up 2.4%, but net income decreases 5.3% to $487.9 million.
AutoZone, Inc. reported net sales of $4.0 billion for its second fiscal quarter ending February 15, 2025, marking a 2.4% increase from the same period last year. Domestic same-store sales rose 1.9%, while international same-store sales fell 8.2%, although they increased by 9.5% when adjusted for currency fluctuations. Gross profit as a percentage of sales remained stable at 53.9%, but operating expenses rose, leading to a 4.9% decrease in operating profit to $706.8 million and a 5.3% drop in net income to $487.9 million. The company repurchased 100,000 shares at an average price of $3,291, with $1.3 billion remaining in its share repurchase program. AutoZone opened 45 new stores across the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil, bringing its total store count to 7,432. CEO Phil Daniele expressed optimism about the company's growth strategy and performance, particularly in domestic sales.
Potential Positives
- AutoZone reported net sales of $4.0 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, marking a 2.4% increase compared to the same period in the previous year.
- The company achieved an impressive 9.5% increase in same-store sales for international locations on a constant currency basis, indicating strong growth potential in its international markets.
- During the quarter, AutoZone opened 45 net new stores, demonstrating its commitment to expansion and capturing new market opportunities.
- AutoZone's management expressed optimism about future growth, highlighting the positive trajectory of domestic DIY and commercial sales as well as readiness for the spring and summer selling seasons.
Potential Negatives
- Operating profit decreased by 4.9% year-over-year, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability despite revenue growth.
- International same-store sales dropped significantly by 8.2%, contrasting sharply with the previous year's reported increase of 23.9%, suggesting difficulties in the international market.
- Operating expenses as a percentage of sales increased to 36.0%, up from 34.6% the previous year, which may indicate rising costs that could impact future profitability.
FAQ
What were AutoZone's net sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2025?
AutoZone reported net sales of $4.0 billion for the second quarter ended February 15, 2025.
How did same store sales perform this quarter?
Same store sales increased by 0.5% for the total company, with domestic sales up 1.9%.
What was AutoZone's gross profit margin for the quarter?
The gross profit margin for the quarter was flat to last year at 53.9%.
How many new stores did AutoZone open in this quarter?
AutoZone opened a total of 45 new stores, including locations in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.
What is AutoZone's current share repurchase authorization status?
As of the end of the second quarter, AutoZone had $1.3 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.
$AZO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AZO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 01/17.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$AZO Insider Trading Activity
$AZO insiders have traded $AZO stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM C III RHODES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 26,500 shares for an estimated $87,089,599.
- JOHN SCOTT MURPHY (Vice President, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,580 shares for an estimated $4,910,149.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AZO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 492 institutional investors add shares of $AZO stock to their portfolio, and 530 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&T BANK CORP removed 1,818,903 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,824,127,406
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 485,707 shares (-35.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,555,233,814
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 419,375 shares (+482040.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,342,838,750
- STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS, LLC added 147,292 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $471,628,984
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 89,190 shares (+6083.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $285,586,380
- BARCLAYS PLC added 76,415 shares (+81.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $244,680,830
- CANOE FINANCIAL LP added 52,753 shares (+542.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,915,106
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
Full Release
MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) today reported net sales of $4.0 billion for its second quarter (12 weeks) ended February 15, 2025, an increase of 2.4% from the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (12 weeks). Same store sales, or sales for our domestic and international stores open at least one year, are as follows:
Constant
Currency
Constant
Currency
12 Weeks
12 Weeks*
24 Weeks
24 Weeks*
Domestic
1.9%
1.9%
1.0%
1.0%
International
(8.2%)
9.5%
(3.9%)
11.5%
Total Company
0.5%
2.9%
0.4%
2.4%
* Excludes impacts from fluctuations of foreign exchange rates.
For the quarter, gross profit, as a percentage of sales, was flat to last year at 53.9%. Current year gross margin benefited from higher merchandise margins offset by last year benefiting 36 basis points from a non-cash LIFO adjustment. Operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 36.0% versus last year at 34.6%. Deleverage was primarily driven by investments to support our growth initiatives.
Operating profit decreased 4.9% to $706.8 million. Net income for the quarter decreased 5.3% over the same period last year to $487.9 million, while diluted earnings per share decreased 2.1% to $28.29.
Under its share repurchase program, AutoZone repurchased 100 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price per share of $3,291, for a total investment of $329.4 million. At the end of the second quarter, the Company had $1.3 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.
The Company’s inventory increased 10.4% over the same period last year. Net inventory, defined as merchandise inventories less accounts payable, on a per store basis, was negative $161 thousand versus negative $164 thousand last year and negative $166 thousand last quarter.
“I want to thank our AutoZoners for delivering solid results this quarter. We continue to be pleased with our strategy to grow our domestic DIY and Commercial sales. Domestically, both DIY and Commercial continued to perform well and sales accelerated from the previous quarter. Our international business also continued to deliver strong results and same store sales grew 9.5% on a constant currency basis. While currency rate moves pressured reported sales and earnings, our international performance remains encouraging as we continue to focus on opening more stores in these markets. We are excited about our momentum heading into the back half of the fiscal year and we are well prepared for our spring and summer selling season. As we continue to invest in our business, we remain committed to our disciplined approach of increasing earnings and cash flow, all while delivering strong shareholder value,” said Phil Daniele, President and Chief Executive Officer.
During the quarter ended February 15, 2025, AutoZone opened 28 new stores in the U.S., 13 new stores in Mexico and four in Brazil for a total of 45 net new stores. As of February 15, 2025, the Company had 6,483 stores in the U.S., 813 in Mexico and 136 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,432.
AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides prompt delivery of parts and other products and commercial credit to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com, and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com. Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com. AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.
AutoZone will host a conference call this morning, Tuesday, March 4, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its second quarter results. This call is being web cast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com by clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 51956 through March 18, 2025.
This release includes certain financial information not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures include adjustments to reflect return on invested capital, adjusted debt and adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and share-based expense (“EBITDAR”). The Company believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides information that is useful to investors as it indicates more clearly the Company’s comparative year-to-year operating results, but this information should not be considered a substitute for any measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Management targets the Company’s capital structure in order to maintain its investment grade credit ratings. The Company believes this is important information for the management of its debt levels and share repurchases. We have included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measures in the accompanying reconciliation tables.
Certain statements herein constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and typically use words such as “believe,” “anticipate,” “should,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “seek,” “may,” “could” and similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of experience, historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors that we believe appropriate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation: product demand, due to changes in fuel prices, miles driven or otherwise; energy prices; weather, including extreme temperatures and natural disasters; competition; credit market conditions; cash flows; access to financing on favorable terms; future stock repurchases; the impact of recessionary conditions; consumer debt levels; changes in laws or regulations; risks associated with self-insurance; war and the prospect of war, including terrorist activity; public health issues; inflation, including wage inflation; exchange rates; the ability to hire, train and retain qualified employees, including members of management; construction delays; failure or interruption of our information technology systems; issues relating to the confidentiality, integrity or availability of information, including due to cyber-attacks; historic growth rate sustainability; downgrade of our credit ratings; damage to our reputation; challenges associated with doing business in and expanding into international markets; origin and raw material costs of suppliers; inventory availability; disruption in our supply chain; tariffs, trade policies and other geopolitical factors; new accounting standards; our ability to execute our growth initiatives; and other business interruptions. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section in Item 1A under Part 1 of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2024. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Events described above and in the “Risk Factors” could materially and adversely affect our business. However, it is not possible to identify or predict all such risks and other factors that could affect these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. Except as required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contact Information:
Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005, brian.campbell@autozone.com
Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022, jennifer.hughes@autozone.com
AutoZone's 2nd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
2nd Quarter, FY2025
(in thousands, except per share data)
GAAP Results
12 Weeks Ended
12 Weeks Ended
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
Net sales
$
3,952,012
$
3,859,126
Cost of sales
1,823,611
1,779,474
Gross profit
2,128,401
2,079,652
Operating, SG&A expenses
1,421,634
1,336,410
Operating profit (EBIT)
706,767
743,242
Interest expense, net
108,822
102,619
Income before taxes
597,945
640,623
Income tax expense
110,022
125,593
Net income
$
487,923
$
515,030
Net income per share:
Basic
$
29.06
$
29.74
Diluted
$
28.29
$
28.89
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,788
17,319
Diluted
17,245
17,828
Year-To-Date 2nd Quarter, FY2025
(in thousands, except per share data)
GAAP Results
24 Weeks Ended
24 Weeks Ended
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
Net sales
$
8,231,652
$
8,049,403
Cost of sales
3,835,194
3,755,735
Gross profit
4,396,458
4,293,668
Operating, SG&A expenses
2,848,542
2,701,822
Operating profit (EBIT)
1,547,916
1,591,846
Interest expense, net
216,451
194,004
Income before taxes
1,331,465
1,397,842
Income tax expense
278,609
289,349
Net income
$
1,052,856
$
1,108,493
Net income per share:
Basic
$
62.48
$
63.29
Diluted
$
60.83
$
61.48
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
16,850
17,514
Diluted
17,307
18,031
Selected Balance Sheet Information
(in thousands)
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
August 31, 2024
Cash and cash equivalents
$
300,905
$
304,096
$
298,172
Merchandise inventories
6,588,586
5,970,175
6,155,218
Current assets
7,802,598
7,157,056
7,306,759
Property and equipment, net
6,449,129
5,907,484
6,183,539
Operating lease right-of-use assets
3,120,826
2,999,294
3,057,780
Total assets
18,116,279
16,717,654
17,176,538
Accounts payable
7,784,717
7,149,882
7,355,701
Current liabilities
9,267,357
8,772,609
8,714,243
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion
3,007,455
2,901,636
2,960,174
Total debt
9,052,099
8,630,553
9,024,381
Stockholders' deficit
(4,457,773
)
(4,837,321
)
(4,749,614
)
Working capital
(1,464,759
)
(1,615,553
)
(1,407,484
)
AutoZone's 2nd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Adjusted Debt / EBITDAR
(in thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)
Trailing 4 Quarters
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
Net income
$
2,606,790
$
2,621,057
Add: Interest expense
474,025
377,044
Income tax expense
663,963
674,721
EBIT
3,744,778
3,672,822
Add: Depreciation and amortization
575,654
519,805
Rent expense
(1)
459,840
417,864
Share-based expense
116,848
96,669
EBITDAR
$
4,897,120
$
4,707,160
Debt
$
9,052,099
$
8,630,553
Financing lease liabilities
385,899
328,955
Add: Rent x 6
(1)
2,759,040
2,507,184
Adjusted debt
$
12,197,038
$
11,466,692
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR
2.5
2.4
Adjusted Return on Invested Capital (ROIC)
(in thousands, except ROIC)
Trailing 4 Quarters
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
Net income
$
2,606,790
$
2,621,057
Adjustments:
Interest expense
474,025
377,044
Rent expense
(1)
459,840
417,864
Tax effect
(2)
(189,575
)
(162,956
)
Adjusted after-tax return
$
3,351,080
$
3,253,009
Average debt
(3)
$
8,943,172
$
7,853,082
Average stockholders' deficit
(3)
(4,711,173
)
(4,577,327
)
Add: Rent x 6
(1)
2,759,040
2,507,184
Average financing lease liabilities
(3)
369,622
295,494
Invested capital
$
7,360,661
$
6,078,433
Adjusted After-Tax ROIC
45.5
%
53.5
%
(1)
The table below outlines the calculation of rent expense and reconciles rent expense to total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the trailing four quarters ended February 15, 2025 and February 10, 2024
.
Trailing 4 Quarters
(in thousands)
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
Total lease cost, per ASC 842
$
614,312
$
546,195
Less: Financing lease interest and amortization
(113,698
)
(93,591
)
Less: Variable operating lease components, related to insurance and common area maintenance
(40,774
)
(34,740
)
Rent expense
$
459,840
$
417,864
(2)
Effective tax rate over the trailing four quarters ended February 15, 2025 and February 10, 2024 was 20.3
%
and 20.5%, respectively.
(3)
All averages are computed based on trailing five quarter balances.
Other Selected Financial Information
(in thousands)
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
Cumulative share repurchases ($ since fiscal 1998)
$
37,820,600
$
35,540,758
Remaining share repurchase authorization ($)
1,329,400
2,109,242
Cumulative share repurchases (shares since fiscal 1998)
155,442
154,696
Shares outstanding, end of quarter
16,747
17,312
12 Weeks Ended
12 Weeks Ended
24 Weeks Ended
24 Weeks Ended
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
Depreciation and amortization
$
137,918
$
124,968
$
271,091
$
245,192
Cash flow from operations
583,749
434,127
1,395,552
1,264,386
Capital spending
292,702
255,379
539,737
490,807
AutoZone's 2nd Quarter Highlights - Fiscal 2025
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
Selected Operating Highlights
Store Count & Square Footage
12 Weeks Ended
12 Weeks Ended
24 Weeks Ended
24 Weeks Ended
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
Domestic:
Beginning stores
6,455
6,316
6,432
6,300
Stores opened
28
19
51
36
Stores closed
-
(3
)
-
(4
)
Ending domestic stores
6,483
6,332
6,483
6,332
Relocated stores
1
3
3
3
Stores with commercial programs
5,962
5,823
5,962
5,823
Square footage (in thousands)
43,049
41,853
43,049
41,853
Mexico:
Beginning stores
800
745
794
740
Stores opened
13
6
19
11
Ending Mexico stores
813
751
813
751
Brazil:
Beginning stores
132
104
127
100
Stores opened
4
4
9
8
Ending Brazil stores
136
108
136
108
Total
7,432
7,191
7,432
7,191
Total Company stores opened, net
45
26
79
51
Square footage (in thousands)
50,118
48,240
50,118
48,240
Square footage per store
6,744
6,708
6,744
6,708
Sales Statistics
($ in thousands, except sales per average square foot)
12 Weeks Ended
12 Weeks Ended
Trailing 4 Quarters
Trailing 4 Quarters
Total AutoZone Stores (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
February 15, 2025
(1)
February 10, 2024
Sales per average store
$
523
$
527
$
2,506
$
2,465
Sales per average square foot
$
78
$
79
$
373
$
368
Auto Parts (Domestic, Mexico and Brazil)
Total auto parts sales
$
3,874,366
$
3,786,339
$
18,323,341
$
17,508,154
% Increase vs. LY
2.3
%
4.5
%
4.7
%
5.5
%
Domestic Commercial
Total domestic commercial sales
$
1,051,765
$
980,134
$
4,989,711
$
4,682,570
% Increase vs. LY
7.3
%
2.7
%
6.6
%
4.6
%
Average sales per program per week
$
14.7
$
14.1
$
16.0
$
15.9
% Increase vs. LY
4.3
%
(2.8
%)
0.6
%
(0.6
%)
All Other, including ALLDATA
All other sales
$
77,646
$
72,787
$
349,176
$
322,408
% Increase vs. LY
6.7
%
7.2
%
8.3
%
7.8
%
(1)
Fiscal 2024 results include an additional week of sales of approximately $359.1 million for Total Auto Parts, $95.7 million for Domestic Commercial and $6.7 million for All Other.
Sales per average store and sales per square foot benefited from the additional week by $49K and $7K, respectively.
12 Weeks Ended
12 Weeks Ended
24 Weeks Ended
24 Weeks Ended
Same store sales
(2)
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
Domestic
1.9
%
0.3
%
1.0
%
0.8
%
International
(8.2
%)
23.9
%
(3.9
%)
24.5
%
Total Company
0.5
%
3.0
%
0.4
%
3.2
%
International - Constant Currency
9.5
%
10.6
%
11.5
%
10.7
%
Total Company - Constant Currency
2.9
%
1.5
%
2.4
%
1.8
%
(2)
Same store sales are based on sales for all stores open at least one year. Constant Currency same store sales exclude the impact of fluctutations of foreign currency exchange rates by converting both the current year and prior year international results at the prior year foreign currency exchange rate.
Inventory Statistics (Total Stores)
as of
as of
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
Accounts payable/inventory
118.2
%
119.8
%
($ in thousands)
Inventory
$
6,588,586
$
5,970,175
Inventory per store
887
830
Net inventory (net of payables)
(1,196,131
)
(1,179,707
)
Net inventory/per store
(161
)
(164
)
Trailing 5 Quarters
February 15, 2025
February 10, 2024
Inventory turns
1.4
1.4
