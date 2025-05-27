AutoZone Inc. Announces Fall In Q3 Income, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoZone Inc. (AZO) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $608.44 million, or $35.36 per share. This compares with $651.73 million, or $36.69 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $37.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $4.464 billion from $4.235 billion last year.

AutoZone Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

