AutoZone, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on May 27, 2025, with Conference Call to Follow

AutoZone will announce Q3 2025 results on May 27, with a conference call for discussion and analysis.

AutoZone, Inc. announced that it will release its third-quarter financial results for the period ending May 10, 2025, on May 27, 2025, before the market opens. Following the release, the company will conduct a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, which will be accessible via webcast on their website and through a dedicated phone line. As of February 15, 2025, AutoZone operates 7,432 stores across the Americas, providing a wide range of automotive parts and accessories. The company also serves commercial clients through a specialized sales program and various online platforms. AutoZone does not provide automotive repair services. For further information, contact details are provided for financial and media inquiries.

AutoZone will release its third quarter financial results on May 27, 2025, which may positively impact investor confidence and market perception.

The company will host a conference call to discuss the quarterly results, allowing for direct communication with investors and increased transparency.

As of February 15, 2025, AutoZone operates 7,432 stores across the Americas, indicating strong market presence and potential for continued growth.

AutoZone's extensive product offerings, including a commercial sales program, position it well to serve diverse customer needs and drive sales across multiple channels.

The press release does not provide any financial performance indicators or forecasts, which may raise concerns among investors about potential stagnation or underperformance.

The timing of the quarterly results release and conference call could signal a delay in market communication, potentially leading to uncertainty among stakeholders.

AutoZone's absence of revenue from automotive repair or installation services may limit its growth opportunities compared to competitors that offer a full-service model, particularly in a competitive market.

When will AutoZone release its Q3 financial results?

AutoZone will release its Q3 financial results on May 27, 2025, before market open.

How can I access the AutoZone conference call?

The conference call can be accessed via AutoZone's website or by dialing (888) 506-0062 with the passcode AUTOZONE.

What date is AutoZone's conference call scheduled for?

The conference call is scheduled for May 27, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET.

How many AutoZone stores are there in total?

As of February 15, 2025, AutoZone operates a total of 7,432 stores across the Americas.

Does AutoZone offer services besides selling parts?

No, AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

$AZO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AZO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 01/17.

$AZO Insider Trading Activity

$AZO insiders have traded $AZO stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOMINGO HURTADO (Sr. Vice President) sold 4,800 shares for an estimated $17,568,000

RICHARD CRAIG SMITH (Sr. Vice President) sold 2,850 shares for an estimated $10,288,500

PHILIP B. DANIELE (President & CEO) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $7,600,020

ERIC S. GOULD (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $5,700,000

DENNIS W. LERICHE (Sr. Vice President) sold 1,575 shares for an estimated $5,670,000

BAILEY L. CHILDRESS (SVP, Merchandising Support) sold 160 shares for an estimated $568,000

K. MICHELLE BORNINKHOF (Senior Vice President & CIO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 135 shares for an estimated $481,575.

$AZO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 500 institutional investors add shares of $AZO stock to their portfolio, and 487 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AZO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AZO in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/13/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

$AZO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AZO recently. We have seen 13 analysts offer price targets for $AZO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $3763.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from BMO Capital set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $3500.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Roth Capital set a target price of $3763.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Raymond James set a target price of $4000.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $3850.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 An analyst from UBS set a target price of $4025.0 on 03/05/2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas, will release results for its third quarter ended Saturday, May 10, 2025, before market open on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a one-hour conference call on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET), to discuss the results of the quarter. This call is being webcast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at





www.autozone.com





and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 52323 through June 10, 2025.







About AutoZone:







As of February 15, 2025, the Company had 6,483 stores in the U.S., 813 in Mexico and 136 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,432.





AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through





www.autozone.com







,



and our commercial customers can make purchases through





www.autozonepro.com







.



Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through





www.alldata.com





. We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through





www.duralastparts.com







.



AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.







Contact Information:







Financial: Brian Campbell at (901) 495-7005,





brian.campbell@autozone.com









Media: Jennifer Hughes at (901) 495-6022,





jennifer.hughes@autozone.com







