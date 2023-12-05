AutoZone first-quarter profit rises 10% on strong parts demand

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Automotive parts retailer AutoZone AZO.N on Tuesday posted a better-than-expected 10% rise in quarterly profit as demand for its Do-It-Yourself (DIY) kits benefited from more people maintaining their existing vehicles instead of buying new ones.

The new-car market is on a nascent recovery path after months of supply chain issues and lackluster consumer spending prompted by high interest rates and inflation.

"The record-high average U.S. vehicle age (now 12.5 years) should continue to act as a strong growth tailwind (for AutoZone)," CFRA analyst Garrett Nelson said on Monday.

The company, which competes with Advance Auto Parts AAP.N and O'Reilly Automotive ORLY.O, said quarterly net sales rose about 5.15% to $4.19 billion.

Domestic same-store sales in the quarter ended Nov. 18 remained constant at 1.2%.

First-quarter net income rose to $593 million, or $32.55 per share, compared with $539 million, or $27.45 per share, a year ago. Analysts expected $31.49 per share, according to LSEG data.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

