AUTOZONE Earnings Preview: Recent $AZO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AUTOZONE ($AZO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,020,894,122 and earnings of $29.40 per share.

AUTOZONE Insider Trading Activity

AUTOZONE insiders have traded $AZO stock on the open market 63 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 63 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM C III RHODES (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 58 sales selling 26,500 shares for an estimated $87,089,599 .

. JOHN SCOTT MURPHY (Vice President, Controller) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 1,580 shares for an estimated $4,910,149.

AUTOZONE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 492 institutional investors add shares of AUTOZONE stock to their portfolio, and 530 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AUTOZONE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AZO stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AZO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 01/17.

