AutoZone Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AZO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1149.25, changing hands as low as $1116.00 per share. AutoZone, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AZO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AZO's low point in its 52 week range is $684.91 per share, with $1297.82 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1153.20. The AZO DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

