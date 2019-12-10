AutoZone (AZO) Surpasses Q1 Earnings & Revenue Estimates

AutoZone, Inc. AZO is a leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company reported first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein adjusted earnings of $14.30 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.69.

Revenue: AutoZone posted revenues of $2.79 billion in the quarter, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.76 billion.

Estimates Revision: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the first quarter has decreased over the past 30 days. The company’s earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, excluding quarter under review, by an average positive surprise of 8.74%.

Key Stats/Developments to Note



Domestic same-store sales (sales at stores open at least for a year) rose 3.4% year over year in the quarter.

AutoZone, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AutoZone, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AutoZone, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: Currently, AutoZone carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) which is subject to change following the earnings announcement. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Market Reaction: AutoZone’s shares were up around 5.4% following the release. Check back later for our full write up on AutoZone earnings report!

Looking for Stocks with Skyrocketing Upside?

Zacks has just released a Special Report on the booming investment opportunities of legal marijuana.

Ignited by new referendums and legislation, this industry is expected to blast from an already robust $6.7 billion to $20.2 billion in 2021. Early investors stand to make a killing, but you have to be ready to act and know just where to look.

See the pot trades we're targeting>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.