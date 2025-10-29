AutoZone (AZO) Stock Moves -2.47%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, AutoZone (AZO) was down 2.47% at $3,709.12. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Shares of the auto parts retailer witnessed a loss of 11.36% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.4%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.83%.

The upcoming earnings release of AutoZone will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $32.27, down 0.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.62 billion, indicating a 7.98% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $153.38 per share and a revenue of $20.36 billion, indicating changes of +5.87% and +7.5%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoZone. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.07% lower. Currently, AutoZone is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, AutoZone is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.8. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 17.92.

It is also worth noting that AZO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.79. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.