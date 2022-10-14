AutoZone (AZO) Stock Moves -1.21%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AutoZone (AZO) closed at $2,255.17, marking a -1.21% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto parts retailer had gained 6.43% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 7.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AutoZone as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $25.21, down 1.87% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.83 billion, up 4.28% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $125.22 per share and revenue of $17.05 billion, which would represent changes of +6.85% and +4.88%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoZone. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.62% higher within the past month. AutoZone currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AutoZone has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.23 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.16.

Also, we should mention that AZO has a PEG ratio of 1.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 175, which puts it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



