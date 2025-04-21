AutoZone (AZO) Stock Moves -0.95%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AutoZone (AZO) closed at $3,569.24, marking a -0.95% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.55%.

Shares of the auto parts retailer witnessed a loss of 0.08% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 4.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AutoZone in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $37.07, signifying a 1.04% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.41 billion, reflecting a 4.17% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $150.14 per share and a revenue of $18.82 billion, indicating changes of +2.74% and +1.78%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AutoZone. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.07% lower. AutoZone is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note AutoZone's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.81.

Also, we should mention that AZO has a PEG ratio of 2.04. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. AZO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

