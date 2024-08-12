AutoZone (AZO) Stock Moves 0.91%: What You Should Know

AutoZone (AZO) closed the most recent trading day at $3,148.60, moving +0.91% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.21%.

Shares of the auto parts retailer witnessed a gain of 6.83% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 6.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.22%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AutoZone in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $53.61, signifying a 15.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $6.2 billion, indicating a 9.03% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

AZO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $151.37 per share and revenue of $18.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.36% and +5.97%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AutoZone. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.13% downward. AutoZone presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AutoZone has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.61 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.96.

It is also worth noting that AZO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.56.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.