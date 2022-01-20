AutoZone (AZO) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

AutoZone (AZO) closed the most recent trading day at $1,932.71, moving -0.68% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.89%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto parts retailer had lost 3.87% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.94% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 1.81% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AutoZone as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $17.79, up 19.16% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.16 billion, up 8.66% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $107.24 per share and revenue of $15.53 billion, which would represent changes of +12.66% and +6.19%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoZone. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. AutoZone is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AutoZone's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 18.15. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.88.

It is also worth noting that AZO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AZO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

