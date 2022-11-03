AutoZone (AZO) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

AutoZone (AZO) closed the most recent trading day at $2,478.46, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.06%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.46%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto parts retailer had gained 10.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.94% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AutoZone as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AutoZone is projected to report earnings of $25.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.83 billion, up 4.28% from the prior-year quarter.

AZO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $125.41 per share and revenue of $17.05 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.01% and +4.88%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoZone. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.15% higher. AutoZone is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AutoZone has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.76 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.43, which means AutoZone is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, AZO's PEG ratio is currently 1.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AZO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

