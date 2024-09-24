AutoZone (AZO) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended August 2024, AutoZone (AZO) reported revenue of $6.21 billion, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $48.11, compared to $46.46 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.18 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $53.31, the EPS surprise was -9.75%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change : 0.2% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.2% compared to the 1.5% average estimate based on four analysts. Total Same Store Sales (Constant Currency) : 1.3% versus 1.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1.3% versus 1.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Square footage - Total : 49,417 Ksq ft compared to the 49,231.6 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts.

: 49,417 Ksq ft compared to the 49,231.6 Ksq ft average estimate based on two analysts. Total Auto-Zone Store : 7,353 compared to the 7,330 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 7,353 compared to the 7,330 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of stores - Domestic : 6,432 versus 6,427 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6,432 versus 6,427 estimated by two analysts on average. Square footage per store : 6.72 million compared to the 6.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: 6.72 million compared to the 6.72 million average estimate based on two analysts. Net Sales- Auto Parts : $6.09 billion compared to the $6.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year.

: $6.09 billion compared to the $6.08 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9% year over year. Net Sales- All Other : $112.55 million compared to the $107.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year.

: $112.55 million compared to the $107.29 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.2% year over year. Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $1.66 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.

Shares of AutoZone have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

