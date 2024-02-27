AutoZone (AZO) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended February 2024, AutoZone (AZO) reported revenue of $3.86 billion, up 4.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $28.89, compared to $24.64 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.85 billion, representing a surprise of +0.15%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.77%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $26.08.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change : 0.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.5%.

: 0.3% versus the eight-analyst average estimate of 1.5%. Square footage - Total : 48,240 Ksq ft versus 48,463.33 Ksq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 48,240 Ksq ft versus 48,463.33 Ksq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Square footage per store : 6,708 thousand versus 6,726.7 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6,708 thousand versus 6,726.7 thousand estimated by three analysts on average. Total Auto-Zone Store : 7,191 versus 7,205 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7,191 versus 7,205 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Domestic : 6,332 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,344.

: 6,332 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,344. Sales per average square foot : $79 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.45 thousand.

: $79 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of $79.45 thousand. Sales per average store : $527 thousand compared to the $544.26 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: $527 thousand compared to the $544.26 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Number of stores - Opened-Mexico : 6 versus 7 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 6 versus 7 estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - Opened-Domestic : 19 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 29.

: 19 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 29. Net Sales- Auto Parts : $3.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%.

: $3.79 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3.78 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.5%. Net Sales- All Other : $72.79 million versus $72.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change.

: $72.79 million versus $72.66 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.2% change. Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $980.13 million compared to the $1.02 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.7% year over year.

Shares of AutoZone have returned -0.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.