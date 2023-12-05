AutoZone (AZO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended November 2023, AutoZone (AZO) reported revenue of $4.19 billion, up 5.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $32.55, compared to $27.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.44% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.17 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $31.01, the EPS surprise was +4.97%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change : 1.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.3%.

: 1.2% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.3%. Square footage - Total : 48,062 Ksq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 48,179.29 Ksq ft.

: 48,062 Ksq ft versus the three-analyst average estimate of 48,179.29 Ksq ft. Square footage per store : 6,708 thousand compared to the 6,710.65 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6,708 thousand compared to the 6,710.65 thousand average estimate based on three analysts. Total Auto-Zone Store : 7,165 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7,180.

: 7,165 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 7,180. Number of stores - Domestic : 6,316 versus 6,328 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 6,316 versus 6,328 estimated by three analysts on average. Sales per average square foot : $86 thousand compared to the $86.19 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: $86 thousand compared to the $86.19 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Sales per average store : $575 thousand versus $572.93 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

: $575 thousand versus $572.93 thousand estimated by two analysts on average. Number of stores - Opened-Mexico : 5 compared to the 6 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 5 compared to the 6 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of stores - Opened-Domestic : 17 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 30.

: 17 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 30. Net Sales- Auto Parts : $4.12 billion versus $4.10 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.

: $4.12 billion versus $4.10 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change. Net Sales- All Other : $74.58 million versus $73.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.

: $74.58 million versus $73.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change. Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $1.09 billion compared to the $1.10 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.7% year over year.

Shares of AutoZone have returned +2.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.