AutoZone (AZO) Recently Broke Out Above the 20-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, AutoZone (AZO) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. AZO surpassed resistance at the 20-day moving average, suggesting a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a well-liked trading tool because it provides a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. Additionally, short-term traders find this SMA very beneficial, as it smooths out short-term price trends and shows more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Over the past four weeks, AZO has gained 5.4%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider AZO's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 11 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on AZO for more gains in the near future.

