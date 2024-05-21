AutoZone (AZO) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended May 2024, AutoZone (AZO) reported revenue of $4.24 billion, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $36.69, compared to $34.12 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 billion, representing a surprise of -1.16%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $35.67.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how AutoZone performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Same store sales - Domestic - YoY change : 0% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 0% compared to the 2.4% average estimate based on seven analysts. Square footage - Total : 48,567 Ksq ft versus 48,658.56 Ksq ft estimated by three analysts on average.

: 48,567 Ksq ft versus 48,658.56 Ksq ft estimated by three analysts on average. Square footage per store : 6,712 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,726.23 thousand.

: 6,712 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,726.23 thousand. Total Auto-Zone Store : 7,236 versus 7,235 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 7,236 versus 7,235 estimated by three analysts on average. Number of stores - Domestic : 6,364 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,364.

: 6,364 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,364. Sales per average square foot : $86 thousand compared to the $91.84 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: $86 thousand compared to the $91.84 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Sales per average store : $576 thousand compared to the $587.29 thousand average estimate based on two analysts.

: $576 thousand compared to the $587.29 thousand average estimate based on two analysts. Number of stores - Opened-Mexico : 12 compared to the 9 average estimate based on two analysts.

: 12 compared to the 9 average estimate based on two analysts. Number of stores - Opened-Domestic : 32 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 35.

: 32 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 35. Net Sales- Auto Parts : $4.16 billion compared to the $4.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year.

: $4.16 billion compared to the $4.21 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.5% year over year. Net Sales- All Other : $79.07 million versus $78.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change.

: $79.07 million versus $78.39 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.1% change. Net Sales- Domestic Commercial sales: $1.15 billion versus $1.18 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.3% change.

Shares of AutoZone have returned -1.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +7.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.