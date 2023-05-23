AutoZone (AZO) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss

AutoZone Inc. AZO reported earnings of $34.12 per share for third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended May 6, 2023), up 17.5% year over year. Earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.84. Net sales grew 5.8% year over year to $4,090.5 million. The top line, however, lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,102.8 million.



In the reported quarter, domestic commercial sales totaled $1,110.5 million, up from $1,044.3 million recorded in the year-ago period. Domestic same-store sales (sales at stores open at least for a year) rose 1.9%. Gross profit increased to $2,146.1 million from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $2,006.4 million. Operating profit increased 9.3% year over year to $858.5 million.

Store Opening & Inventory

During the quarter, AutoZone opened 22 new stores in the United States, six in Mexico and two in Brazil. It exited the quarter with 6,248 stores in the United States, 713 in Mexico and 83 in Brazil. The total store count was 7,044 as of May 6, 2023.



AutoZone’s inventory increased 7.4% year over year in the reported quarter, led by growth initiatives and inflation. At quarter-end, the inventory per location was negative $215,000 compared with negative $216,000 a year ago.

Financials and Share Repurchases

As of May 6, 2023, AutoZone had cash and cash equivalents of $274.9 million, up from $263 million as of May 7, 2022. The total debt amounted to $7,340.5 million as of May 6, marking an increase from $6,057.4 million as of May 7, 2022.



AutoZone repurchased 356,000 shares of its common stock for $908.2 million during the fiscal third quarter of 2023 at an average price of $2,551 per share. At quarter-end, it had $843.6 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

