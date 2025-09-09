AutoZone (AZO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AutoZone (AZO) closed at $4,291.12, marking a +1.14% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.27% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.37%.

The auto parts retailer's stock has climbed by 5.11% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AutoZone in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on September 23, 2025. In that report, analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $51.1 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.21%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $6.23 billion, reflecting a 0.35% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $147.09 per share and a revenue of $18.92 billion, signifying shifts of +0.65% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AutoZone. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.92% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, AutoZone possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, AutoZone currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.39. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.04.

It is also worth noting that AZO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.62 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 205, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

