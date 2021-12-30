AutoZone (AZO) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Shares of AutoZone (AZO) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 16.5% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $2110 in the previous session. AutoZone has gained 77.5% since the start of the year compared to the -8% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the 53.6% return for the Zacks Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on December 7, 2021, AutoZone reported EPS of $25.69 versus consensus estimate of $20.83 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 9.25%.

For the current fiscal year, AutoZone is expected to post earnings of $106.6 per share on $15.54 billion in revenues. This represents a 11.99% change in EPS on a 6.19% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $118.11 per share on $16.24 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 10.79% and 4.56%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

AutoZone may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

AutoZone has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and B, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.7X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 17.5X versus its peer group's average of 19.9X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.79. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, AutoZone currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if AutoZone meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though AutoZone shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does AutoZone Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of AutoZone have been rising, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also impressive, including Dillard's (DDS), Lithia Motors (LAD), and Costco Wholesale (COST), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 11% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for AutoZone, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.