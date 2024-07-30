AutoZone (AZO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AutoZone (AZO) ended the recent trading session at $3,108.40, demonstrating a +1.16% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.5% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto parts retailer had gained 8.47% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AutoZone in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $53.61, signifying a 15.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.2 billion, showing a 9.03% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $151.37 per share and revenue of $18.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.36% and +5.97%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoZone. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower. Right now, AutoZone possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AutoZone's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 20.3. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.73 for its industry.

Also, we should mention that AZO has a PEG ratio of 1.54. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.62.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 208, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Check Out These Stocks Before They Report Earnings (Free Report)

A stock can jump +10-20% in a single day after a positive earnings surprise. What if you could get in early on those stocks? It could be the "holy grail" of stock picking for investors.

Zacks' new special report is designed to do exactly that. It reveals 5 promising stocks experts predict will crush earnings estimates and skyrocket in price.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.