AutoZone (AZO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AutoZone (AZO) closed at $1,794.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.03% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.28%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto parts retailer had lost 4.65% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from AutoZone as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be March 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect AutoZone to post earnings of $17.80 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 19.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.16 billion, up 8.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $107.29 per share and revenue of $15.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +12.71% and +6.21%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoZone. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. AutoZone is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AutoZone is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.57, so we one might conclude that AutoZone is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AZO currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AZO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

