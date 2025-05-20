AutoZone (AZO) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw AutoZone (AZO) ending at $3,880.15, denoting no adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.39% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.27%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto parts retailer had gained 8.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 12.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 13.07% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of AutoZone will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 27, 2025. On that day, AutoZone is projected to report earnings of $37 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 0.84%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.41 billion, indicating a 4.07% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $149.99 per share and a revenue of $18.83 billion, signifying shifts of +2.63% and +1.82%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AutoZone. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.11% increase. AutoZone presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, AutoZone is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.87. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.89, which means AutoZone is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that AZO has a PEG ratio of 2.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.