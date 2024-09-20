Is AutoZone (AZO) a 'Buy' Ahead of Fiscal Q4 Earnings Announcement?

Automotive parts retailer AutoZone AZO is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter earnings results next Tuesday before the opening bell. Reduced delivery times and an enhanced sales force has the stock trading near all-time highs. But a stretched balance sheet and high interest expenses raise concerns.

AutoZone, currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), has a long history of exceeding earnings estimates. The company is expected to deliver Q4 earnings of $53.61 per share, reflecting a 15.4% improvement relative to the same quarter last year. AutoZone has posted a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.75%.

Revenues are anticipated to have risen 9% to $6.2 billion during the fourth quarter. AutoZone has generated record sales for 34 consecutive years.

Earnings estimates have slightly declined over the past 60 days. As stocks can be volatile surrounding earnings announcements, investors should proceed with caution heading into the results.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.