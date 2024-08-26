AutoZone (AZO) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

AutoZone (AZO) closed at $3,157.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.85%.

Shares of the auto parts retailer have appreciated by 1.14% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.52%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of AutoZone in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $53.61, signifying a 15.39% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $6.2 billion, showing a 9.03% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $151.37 per share and a revenue of $18.5 billion, indicating changes of +14.36% and +5.97%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoZone. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, AutoZone boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, AutoZone is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.65. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.9.

Investors should also note that AZO has a PEG ratio of 1.57 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Retail and Wholesale - Parts industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

